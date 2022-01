Gyms across the country took a huge hit last year. Even though things have reopened, it may still be quite a while before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed permanently due to a lack of business. It's definitely a bummer, but it's also a tough business to be in right now. I love going to the gym and as much as I'm rooting for small independent gym owners. But there's no way I'm personally going back to the gym anytime soon. Clearly, there are plenty of other people out there who feel the same...

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO