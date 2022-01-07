ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A bitter cold start to Friday; tracking a brief weekend warmup with rain chances

By Krista McEnany
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a bitter cold start to our Friday morning with temperatures that are at the coldest levels we’ve seen since last February. We dropped to 3° in Indianapolis which is the coldest since February 17th when we dropped to 2°. Wind chills are doing us no favor either. Subzero wind chills...

