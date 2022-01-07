Tree Found In Cameroon Forest Named After Actor And Environmental Activist Leonardo Dicaprio

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in the UK have chosen to name a newly discovered tree after actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio. The researchers honored Dicaprio's efforts to save the rainforest by naming the new species of tree found in the Cameroon forest, Uvariopsis Dicaprio.

Leonardo Dicaprio Reuters

Lead botanist, Martin Cheek, said they found it fitting to name the newly discovered tree after the actor, given his years of ecological endeavors to save the environment. He added that Dicaprio's work was crucial in helping stop illegal logging in the Ebo forest in Cameroon.

Apart from leading them to discover the tree, Dicaprio's efforts to stop logging in the Cameroon forest also helped to slow down climate change by decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The newly discovered tree, which grows yellow flowers, was the first tree species to be named this year.