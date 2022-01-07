ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Found In Cameroon Forest Named After Actor And Environmental Activist Leonardo Dicaprio

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in the UK have chosen to name a newly discovered tree after actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio. The researchers honored Dicaprio's efforts to save the rainforest by naming the new species of tree found in the Cameroon forest, Uvariopsis Dicaprio.

Leonardo DicaprioReuters

Lead botanist, Martin Cheek, said they found it fitting to name the newly discovered tree after the actor, given his years of ecological endeavors to save the environment. He added that Dicaprio's work was crucial in helping stop illegal logging in the Ebo forest in Cameroon.

Apart from leading them to discover the tree, Dicaprio's efforts to stop logging in the Cameroon forest also helped to slow down climate change by decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The newly discovered tree, which grows yellow flowers, was the first tree species to be named this year.

Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
MOVIES
Variety

ARRAY Releasing Titles ‘Definition Please,’ ‘Donkeyhead,’ by South Asian Women Filmmakers, to Bow on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired award-winning feature films “Definition Please” and “Donkeyhead” and will debut them on Netflix. ARRAY has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for “Definition Please,” and will debut them on Jan. 21 on Netflix. Both films are by South Asian origin female actor-filmmakers making their feature directorial debuts and who also star in them. “Definition Please” is by Sujata Day, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Insecure” and she directed and starred in short “Cowboy and Indian,” which is now being...
TV & VIDEOS
