Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Apartments in Bentley’s Hotly Anticipated Miami Tower Are Now Up for Sale

By Robert Ross
 4 days ago
It’s no secret that the reach of exclusive automotive brands like Bentley Motors extends well beyond the cars that wear their respective badges. Bentley ’s Flying B logo, for example, is the same symbol found on watches , furniture and even handbags, each representing a brand partnership with the marque that strives to express the same luxury ethos as a Bentley Continental , Flying Spur or Bentayga.

This month, Bentley Motors , in collaboration with Dezer Development, open the sales gallery for Bentley Residences Miami , the tony condominium tower that will debut in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., in 2026. The first Bentley-branded residential tower in the world, the cylindrical skyscraper will rise 60 stories to a height of 749 feet, making it the tallest residential building on a US beachfront. Designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, a team known for its work on Dezer Development’s Porsche Design Tower as well as the Residences by Armani/Casa, the Bentley Residences Miami will comprise 216 units starting at $4.2 million.

The project has been conceived with owners who are car connoisseurs in mind, as evidenced by the life-size floating Bentley sculpture fronting the sales gallery and which will live outside of the tower upon completion. Every residence will include an in-unit, multi-car garage and a patented Dezervator automotive lift system that brings an occupant’s vehicle to their individual condominium.

“Owners of collector cars purchase them as pieces of rolling art, and we are happy to be able to provide a proper showcase for them in the residence by bringing the car up in the Dezervator and parking it adjacent to the unit, on view through a glass wall dividing the garage from the living room,” says Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development. “Having four parking spaces adjacent to your unit . . . is a game-changer.”

Each 6,000 square-foot condominium is designed with up to 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space, and features its own balcony swimming pool. The perimeter of every condo incorporates floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer an unobstructed, panoramic view of the seascape. Sunny Isles Beach, close to Bal Harbour and Aventura, is located on a barrier island in Northeast Miami-Dade and borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal waterway.

Prospective owners are invited to visit the 12,000 square-foot sales gallery, which showcases a model unit. In addition, the facility houses a theater, a lounge and the Macallan Bar stocked with, naturally, the Macallan’s whisky. And also true to its name, the Bentley Brand Room occupies a dedicated area within the gallery to offer an immersive Bentley experience for those who still can’t get enough of all that the flying B brings with it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Robb Report

