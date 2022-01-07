ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid Temperatures Continue Ahead Of The Weekend

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago

Another frigid start to Friday, but we will climb above freezing in the afternoon.

Look for highs in the 30s and 40s Friday.

On Friday night, clouds will roll in and we could see some drizzle develop.

We will be cold enough in NE OK for some freezing drizzle.

Temperatures warm up on Saturday into the 60s and even the 70s.

The winds increase Saturday and this will ramp up the fire threat in western OK.

A cold front arrives Sunday, which will drop the highs back to the 40s.

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
The Georgia Sun

Frigid temperatures expected in Georgia tonight

Georgia residents are bracing for another cold night as temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing this evening. Expect lows of 28 degrees overnight with frost early Wednesday morning. The frigid temperatures have forced the city of Atlanta to open two warming centers tonight. The centers will open tonight,...
wearegreenbay.com

Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will...
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
KZTV 10

Cool temperatures sticking around

If you are loving the cooler temperatures that are in place over South Texas, you'll love the forecast for today and tomorrow as afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s. We'll have milder/warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front arriving on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
nymdispatch.com

Unique ways to enjoy frigid cold temperatures

The older I get the less I enjoy going outside when temperatures dip 30 degrees below zero. Last week’s temperatures was about as much as I could take, especially when the dogs need exercise and the kids want to play outside on our sledding hill. Not everyone is quite...
