Frigid Temperatures Continue Ahead Of The Weekend

Another frigid start to Friday, but we will climb above freezing in the afternoon.

Look for highs in the 30s and 40s Friday.

On Friday night, clouds will roll in and we could see some drizzle develop.

We will be cold enough in NE OK for some freezing drizzle.

Temperatures warm up on Saturday into the 60s and even the 70s.

The winds increase Saturday and this will ramp up the fire threat in western OK.

A cold front arrives Sunday, which will drop the highs back to the 40s.