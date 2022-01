It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has changed dramatically in the last two years. COVID has upended the way the industry operates, shifting everything from the way we serve guests to how sanitation works to what the supply chain and labor market look like. Although the pandemic will continue to change how we navigate the restaurant industry moving forward, many operators are looking to find their new normal and begin proactively investing in their success again.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO