MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night after he was taken in a stolen SUV in south Minneapolis. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that 1-year-old RayRay Powell was “anonymously returned” to his mother roughly two hours after an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones and local media in the metro area. The child was missing at time when outside temperatures were in the low single digits, causing concern among those searching for him. According to a statement, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a hang-up call around 6:30 p.m. and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO