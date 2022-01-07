ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid Temperatures Continue Ahead Of The Weekend

By Lacey Swope
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother frigid start to Friday, but we will climb above freezing in the afternoon. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s Friday....

www.newson6.com

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Morning Temperatures, Wind Chills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0. When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes. For today, the chill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Frigid temperatures expected in Georgia tonight

Georgia residents are bracing for another cold night as temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing this evening. Expect lows of 28 degrees overnight with frost early Wednesday morning. The frigid temperatures have forced the city of Atlanta to open two warming centers tonight. The centers will open tonight,...
ATLANTA, GA

