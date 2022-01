Calls are growing to cut the number of days a person should isolate with Covid as health officials clarified the recommended quarantine period is shorter in the US than in the UK.Boris Johnson has said he would “act according to the science” on potentially reducing the time period to five days, a measure which could help deal with staff absences across the economy and public services.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has previously said the isolation period was effectively the same in both the UK and the US, but it has now updated a blog post on the subject...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO