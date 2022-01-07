ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night...

Supermarket News

Hy-Vee set to expand into new states

Hy-Vee has confirmed plans to open stores in at least three new states. Just before the New Year’s holiday, Hy-Vee had sent out a press invitation in connection with “news about us coming to several new states.” Though not providing details about the expansion, the invitation listed events this week at hotels in Indianapolis; Louisville, Ky.; and Nashville, Tenn., with the opportunity to speak with the retailer’s leadership team, including Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker.
92.7 The Block

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech men's basketball: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

OSU is coming off a loss at West Virginia but will have to knock off Texas Tech, which just upset No. 1-ranked Baylor on Tuesday. ► OSU veteran Isaac Likekele is averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals in three Big 12 games. In Tuesday’s loss at West Virginia, he scored 11 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. He also moved to 14th on OSU’s all-time steals list with 146, passing Keiton Page.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Commercial Appeal

DeAndre Williams, Earl Timberlake out for Memphis basketball vs. UCF | Sources

ORLANDO — If Memphis is to extend its winning streak to four games, it will have to do so without several key players.  Tigers (9-5, 3-1 AAC) forward DeAndre Williams, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, will miss his second straight game with a back injury, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Commercial Appeal. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

