St. Louis County to open new COVID testing site Monday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site.
During a morning briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the new site is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is still offering free COVID tests for some time at its three permanent health centers.
The new site will open Monday at the North County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue. The site, which will also be free, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
It will use saliva tests and results should be available in one or two days. Nose swabs have been used at the other three county sites. Appointments will be required and it will be a drive-thru location.
Over the past three weeks, the county has averaged about 2,000 tests a week. The new site will allow the county to do another 1,000 tests every week.
St. Louis City is also increasing its testing capacity. The city health department director said new partnerships will make 1,000 to 2,000 additional tests available every day starting next week.
Page also addressed at-home COVID tests. He said the county doesn’t know how many people have tested positive from that type of test. If you’d like to submit your at-home test results you can do it at dph.submission@stlouiscountymo.gov
Page also announced Friday that Pfizer COVID booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15 will start being offered Friday, January 7 at county health department clinics.
