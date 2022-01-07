ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County to open new COVID testing site Monday

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTuHV_0dfNDGBj00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site.

During a morning briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the new site is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is still offering free COVID tests for some time at its three permanent health centers.

Top story: Kirkwood historic homeowners upset over controversial development plan

The new site will open Monday at the North County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue. The site, which will also be free, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It will use saliva tests and results should be available in one or two days. Nose swabs have been used at the other three county sites. Appointments will be required and it will be a drive-thru location.

Over the past three weeks, the county has averaged about 2,000 tests a week. The new site will allow the county to do another 1,000 tests every week.

St. Louis City is also increasing its testing capacity. The city health department director said new partnerships will make 1,000 to 2,000 additional tests available every day starting next week.

Trending: $6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury

Page also addressed at-home COVID tests. He said the county doesn’t know how many people have tested positive from that type of test. If you’d like to submit your at-home test results you can do it at dph.submission@stlouiscountymo.gov

Page also announced Friday that Pfizer COVID booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15 will start being offered Friday, January 7 at county health department clinics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Rockwood School District reconsiders its plan to drop mask mandate

EUREKA, Mo. – The Rockwood School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to reconsider its plan to drop the district’s mask mandate in a week and make masks highly recommended. District spokesperson Mary Lapak said surging COVID cases prompted the Rockwood school board to call the special meeting and take another look at […]
EUREKA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#Weather#St#Pfizer Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 2

One injured in house fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital with burns following a house fire in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday morning. The fire at a building in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue was called in just before 6 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the building was occupied. They tweeted at 6:15 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two scratchers tickets worth $100,000 each were recently sold in the St. Louis area. One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue in Overland. The “50X the Bucks” game costs $5 to play and this ticket claimed one of the six top prizes. There are still four more chances to win $100,000 and eight $20,000 winning tickets out there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri COVID case trends may double previous record

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is on pace to hit more than a quarter-million recorded COVID-19 cases in January, more than doubling the previous one-month record. In Nov. 2020, state health officials recorded 116,576 cases. Through the first 10 days of Jan. 2021, the state has announced 82,556 cases – an average of 8,255.6. Projected over the entire month, that comes to 255,924 cases (rounded up). And while there is the silver lining of fewer deaths being reported with this case increase, it remains unclear what—if any—long-term effects those who survive the virus might face.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Firefighter injured while battling south St. Louis blaze

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City firefighter was injured Monday night while fighting a fire in south St. Louis. The blaze went up at about 11 p.m. on Missouri Avenue and Chippewa Street. No one was in the building. The firefighter was hurt after they slipped and fell on the ice. Firefighters went inside to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy