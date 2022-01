After a COVID-19 exposure over the holidays, Casey Pedersen, 31, made an appointment on New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at Cal Expo the following Monday. That morning, after three days of quarantine, Pedersen waited in her car for about an hour before finally conducting her test. She estimated that she was one of more than 100 people waiting at the state fair site, which was one of several sites closed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO