Elmira, NY

Elmira City COVID-19 home test kit distribution Friday

By Jeff Smith, Elmira Star-Gazette
 4 days ago
The City of Elmira will distribute about 1,000 COVID-19 health test kits Friday at two locations, the Chemung County Clerk's Office and the Elmira Fire Headquarters.

Elmira City Manager P. Michael Collins said to obtain kits people must reside within the City of Elmira and are asked to limit the number of test kits based on the the size of their households. Further kits will be disseminated as the city receives them.

The distribution is part of a broader effort by Chemung County after the county received about 3,700 home test kits from the state.

Location to obtain COVID-19 test kits Friday at the following locations, between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., are at the Elmira City Clerk’s Office, 317 E. Church St., Elmira, and the Elmira Fire Headquarters, 101 W. Second St., Elmira.

Anyone with questions can call the City Manager’s office at 607-737-5644.

Person
Michael Collins
Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

