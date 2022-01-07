It's A Crafty Thursday With Siobhain

If you’re an adult who loves crafting and DIY projects, come to your Main Library and be a part of our Crafty DIY series. Designed specifically for the adult audience, each session features a new craft to get hands-on with. We’ll supply the materials at each session, you just come out and be ready to have a little fun with staff and friends. At this session, we’ll show you how to make your own Cross-Stitched Snowflakes by reading a cross-stitch pattern and applying it to fabric. Come be surprised at what you can do with your own hands!

