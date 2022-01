SALT LAKE CITY — The first few days of 2022 have been a sobering reminder that COVID-19 isn't over in Utah and across the world. Gov. Spencer Cox released a video Thursday where he pleaded again for Utahns to get vaccinated after the state recorded yet another pandemic-record high number of new cases. In it, he said record numbers are expected "for the next few weeks," as a result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO