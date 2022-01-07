ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

French schools "overwhelmed" by COVID-19 and contact tracing

By Yiming Woo, Ingrid Melander
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Less than a week has gone by since French schools reopened after Christmas, but at the Jean Renoir high school in Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside of Paris, one in four teachers and nearly 50 pupils are already sick with COVID-19.

With new testing and contact tracing rules introduced at the start of this term, the headteacher, Aristide Adeilkalam, now faces a huge challenge.

"It's very, very, very complicated," Aidelkalam said, his glasses fogging up because of his facemask.

"Fourty-seven pupils have COVID. I need to identify the contacts for each. Up until now, we could handle cases one at a time, as they arrived. Now we're overwhelmed."

The school has 620 students and 40 teachers.

France has put emphasis on keeping schools open in recent months, no longer rushing to shut down classes with positive coronavirus cases, and it did not extend holidays to let Omicron and Delta waves pass, unlike some of its EU neighbours.

However, schools say it has become very hard to cope with the high increase in COVID-19 cases and the new testing rules.

When a schoolchild tests positive for COVID-19, the rest of its class must each perform three tests over five days - the first test a PCR or antigenic test at a testing center, the other two a self-administered test.

This has exacerbated the already long queues to get tested at pharmacies and labs as cases numbers rose to record-highs.

In the week to Jan. 2, a record 8.3 million coronavirus tests were carried out, and that was before the end of the holiday period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AApP_0dfNACps00
Schoolchildren, wearing protective face masks, work on a project in a classroom at the College Jean Renoir Middle School in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

ON THE EDGE

Teachers' unions are angry, and one of them, the SNUipp-FSU, has called a strike for next Thursday, saying "schools are on the edge of blowing up."

Accusing the government of taking "a risky gamble" with the health of teachers and pupils, the union wants a return to shutting down each class where there are COVID-19 cases.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer rejected the criticism on Friday.

"Of course it's tough, of course it's complicated," he said of the new testing protocol, in an interview with CNews TV. But, that was the price to pay to keep schools open, he said.

"It would be easy to say: kids are not going to school anymore ... that's not what I want," Blanquer said.

Despite a slow start due to vaccine hesitancy, 90% of those aged 12 and above in France have received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Vaccination to children from age five began at the end of December.

France reported 261,481 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 set on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose above 200,000 for the first time since.

And it's not just the teachers who are fed up. At the Jean Renoir school, 11-year-old Drissa Keita Cisse is also feeling pandemic fatigue.

"COVID just isn't letting go," he said with a sigh.

(This story was refiled to correct first name of pupil in penultimate paragraph)

Reporting by Yiming Woo; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID on Steroids: The New N501Y Mutation Detected in France and Cameroon

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.
WORLD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Renoir
Sand Hills Express

French leader vows to make life “miserable” for COVID vaccine refusers

▶ Watch Video: Biden warns some unvaccinated Americans will “needlessly die”. Paris — French president Emmanuel Macron has promised to make life miserable for people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Using some very unpresidential language in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, Macron said he wanted to reduce the “tiny minority” of wilfully unvaccinated French people by “bugging them” into action.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#European Union#High School#Paris#French#Omicron#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Sues Over Conspiracy Theory That She Is Transgender

Brigitte Macron, the French first lady, will take legal action in response to a conspiracy theory on the internet that she is a transgender woman, BBC News reported. The rumors, which began on a right-wing website in September and was subsequently shared by conspiracy theorists, claim she was originally born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the BBC reported. The moniker, which contains her maiden name, has trended on social media with tens of thousands of mentions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

272K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy