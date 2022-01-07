D.C. Bus Priority Plan To Expand Bus Lanes and Improve Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages. Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services. (credit: CBS) Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick. In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains. The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.

