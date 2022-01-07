ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Bus Priority Plan To Expand Bus Lanes and Improve Service

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bus Priority Plan released by the Washington D.C. District Department of Transportation (DDOT) "lays out an interactive map and high-level plan for delivering 51 bus priority projects for the District, in a nod to DC’s ongoing bid to become the...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 1

NBC Washington

Metrobus Begins Reduced Service Due to COVID Surge, Staff Shortages

Metro is now reducing bus service as part of a series of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, amid a dramatic surge in cases in the D.C. area and a shortage of workers. The transit agency announced the changes last week. They went into effect Monday. Metrobus service on...
TRAFFIC
WUSA9

COVID cases among WMATA employees bring changes for bus service

WASHINGTON — Beginning on Monday, Metro bus service will be reduced as a result of a growing number of COVID-19 cases among Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees. In a statement this week, WMATA said weekday bus service will be operating on Saturday levels and be cut to...
WASHINGTON, DC
KOMO News

King County Metro to restore bus service Monday

King County Metro says it is restoring weekday bus service that was temporarily suspended during the recent snowstorm. Regular routes will be back Monday. Some bus routes may continue to operate on snow routes or with chains in hilly or higher-altitude areas. For trip cancellation information, use King County Metro's...
KING COUNTY, WA
MetroTimes

COVID-19 surge causes service disruptions in metro Detroit bus systems

The bus systems in Detroit and the suburbs are experiencing service disruptions due to driver shortages from a surge in COVID-19 cases. SMART announced that 20%-25% of its services have been canceled or are delayed on a daily basis. “Due to the spread of the omicron variant and Covid, SMART...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Post

Metro reduces bus service as it faces wave of coronavirus infections

Metro said it will cut weekday bus service to Saturday levels beginning Monday as it faces a growing number of employees sickened by the coronavirus or exposed to it. The schedule, which includes extra buses on some routes, is about 75 percent of normal, the agency said. The transit system...
TRAFFIC
chapelboro.com

Bus Driver Shortages Mean Fewer Routes and Less Service

Story by Heidi Perez-Moreno, Video by Sierra Sanders, Graphic by Stephanie Mayer. If she could choose one word to describe the Chapel Hill Transit System, Hannah Thomas would say it’s unreliable. For months, she’s used the A Route to travel from her off-campus apartment to attend classes at the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
PLANetizen

Transit Agencies Direct Resources to Core Ridership

While transit ridership plunged during the pandemic, millions of workers in industries deemed 'essential' continued to rely on it. Unsurprisingly, writes Aarian Marshall, these jobs skew disproportionately to people of color. "An analysis from the APTA found that white men were more likely to have given up transit during the pandemic; people of color, people who spoke Spanish, and women did not."
TRAFFIC
fox13news.com

Pasco County reducing bus service amid driver shortage

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Beginning next week, the Pasco County Public Transportation will modify or suspend bus services on multiple routes due to a 25% decrease in the number of drivers. The specific routes that will see changes are 20, 21, 23, and 54, according to department director Kurt...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WTOP

Bus driver shortage forces reduction in Montgomery Co. Ride On service

Montgomery County, Maryland, will reduce service on its Ride On Bus beginning Jan. 16, due to a driver shortage. Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Friday that the temporary reduction in service is a result of a high number of employees calling out sick from COVID-19 or quarantining after an exposure to the virus.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

TriMet Reduces Service On 20 Bus Lines

On Monday, Jan. 10, TriMet will temporarily reduce service on 20 bus lines to address the most severe bus operator shortage in our agency’s history. All affected lines will have buses coming less often on weekdays, and some may run fewer hours of the day. TriMet first announced the temporary service reductions in early December, which will improve schedule reliability and reduce the number of late or canceled buses our riders are experiencing while we address the worker shortage.
TRAFFIC
WJLA

Dozens of Montgomery County Schools bus routes not in service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced over the weekend that COVID-19 guidance, bus staffing shortages and inclement weather have caused disruptions to school operations. On Monday, MCPS officials said dozens of bus routes were not in service. You can find that list here. They did...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

Albuquerque Buses Go Fare-Free for 2022

"On Jan. 1, Albuquerque started a year-long experiment: allowing everyone to use city buses — which normally cost $1 per ride — for free," reports Savannah Maher for Marketplace. Albuquerque is joining a growing list of cities to offer fare-free access to some or all bus routes in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kmmo.com

SEDALIA 200 ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY BUS ROUTE PLAN

During the early morning hours on Friday, January 7, school officials at Sedalia 200 announced an unexpected school closure due to bus driver shortage. Following the announcement, Superintendent Steve Triplett issued a statement saying, “This morning, 13 drivers called out with illnesses ranging from COVID-19 to bronchitis to influenza – that is 45 percent of the driving team. Our contingencies were not designed to accommodate that many absences.”
SEDALIA, MO
CBS Minnesota

Metro Mobility Customers Urged To Cancel ‘Non-Essential Trips’ Amid Driver, Staff Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages. Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services. (credit: CBS) Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick. In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains. The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.
BBC

First criticised for cutting Portishead marina bus service

First West of England's plans to cut bus services will "disproportionately impact" vulnerable and disabled local residents, a councillor has said. The company said its route via Portishead Marina, in North Somerset, would stop from 30 January. It said this was due to parked vehicles that block the route. However,...
TRAFFIC
The Oakland Press

SMART bus service affected by shortages due to omicron

SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the Omicron variant and COVID. SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

