D.C. Bus Priority Plan To Expand Bus Lanes and Improve Service
By Diana Ionescu
4 days ago
A Bus Priority Plan released by the Washington D.C. District Department of Transportation (DDOT) "lays out an interactive map and high-level plan for delivering 51 bus priority projects for the District, in a nod to DC’s ongoing bid to become the...
Metro has scaled back its bus service as coronavirus cases surge in the D.C. metropolitan area and the transit agency's workforce subsequently dwindles amid increasing numbers of employees testing positive.
Metro is now reducing bus service as part of a series of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, amid a dramatic surge in cases in the D.C. area and a shortage of workers. The transit agency announced the changes last week. They went into effect Monday. Metrobus service on...
Montclair is well-known as a transit-connected gem, with its seven train stations that can get you to downtown New York City in less than an hour. But for much of our community, the greatest transit asset is actually our proximity to Route 3 and the express bus service that it can facilitate.
WASHINGTON — Beginning on Monday, Metro bus service will be reduced as a result of a growing number of COVID-19 cases among Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees. In a statement this week, WMATA said weekday bus service will be operating on Saturday levels and be cut to...
Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday will consider approving a deal with local transit partners to move forward with building bus rapid-transit routes and express lanes around the northern part of I-285. The proposal, led by MARTA, would spend $16.2 million of mostly taxpayer dollars to create a design and conceptual...
King County Metro says it is restoring weekday bus service that was temporarily suspended during the recent snowstorm. Regular routes will be back Monday. Some bus routes may continue to operate on snow routes or with chains in hilly or higher-altitude areas. For trip cancellation information, use King County Metro's...
The bus systems in Detroit and the suburbs are experiencing service disruptions due to driver shortages from a surge in COVID-19 cases. SMART announced that 20%-25% of its services have been canceled or are delayed on a daily basis. “Due to the spread of the omicron variant and Covid, SMART...
Metro said it will cut weekday bus service to Saturday levels beginning Monday as it faces a growing number of employees sickened by the coronavirus or exposed to it. The schedule, which includes extra buses on some routes, is about 75 percent of normal, the agency said. The transit system...
Story by Heidi Perez-Moreno, Video by Sierra Sanders, Graphic by Stephanie Mayer. If she could choose one word to describe the Chapel Hill Transit System, Hannah Thomas would say it’s unreliable. For months, she’s used the A Route to travel from her off-campus apartment to attend classes at the...
While transit ridership plunged during the pandemic, millions of workers in industries deemed 'essential' continued to rely on it. Unsurprisingly, writes Aarian Marshall, these jobs skew disproportionately to people of color. "An analysis from the APTA found that white men were more likely to have given up transit during the pandemic; people of color, people who spoke Spanish, and women did not."
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Beginning next week, the Pasco County Public Transportation will modify or suspend bus services on multiple routes due to a 25% decrease in the number of drivers. The specific routes that will see changes are 20, 21, 23, and 54, according to department director Kurt...
Montgomery County, Maryland, will reduce service on its Ride On Bus beginning Jan. 16, due to a driver shortage. Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Friday that the temporary reduction in service is a result of a high number of employees calling out sick from COVID-19 or quarantining after an exposure to the virus.
On Monday, Jan. 10, TriMet will temporarily reduce service on 20 bus lines to address the most severe bus operator shortage in our agency’s history. All affected lines will have buses coming less often on weekdays, and some may run fewer hours of the day. TriMet first announced the temporary service reductions in early December, which will improve schedule reliability and reduce the number of late or canceled buses our riders are experiencing while we address the worker shortage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced over the weekend that COVID-19 guidance, bus staffing shortages and inclement weather have caused disruptions to school operations. On Monday, MCPS officials said dozens of bus routes were not in service. You can find that list here. They did...
"On Jan. 1, Albuquerque started a year-long experiment: allowing everyone to use city buses — which normally cost $1 per ride — for free," reports Savannah Maher for Marketplace. Albuquerque is joining a growing list of cities to offer fare-free access to some or all bus routes in...
During the early morning hours on Friday, January 7, school officials at Sedalia 200 announced an unexpected school closure due to bus driver shortage. Following the announcement, Superintendent Steve Triplett issued a statement saying, “This morning, 13 drivers called out with illnesses ranging from COVID-19 to bronchitis to influenza – that is 45 percent of the driving team. Our contingencies were not designed to accommodate that many absences.”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages.
Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services.
Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick.
In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains.
The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.
First West of England's plans to cut bus services will "disproportionately impact" vulnerable and disabled local residents, a councillor has said. The company said its route via Portishead Marina, in North Somerset, would stop from 30 January. It said this was due to parked vehicles that block the route. However,...
SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the Omicron variant and COVID. SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on...
