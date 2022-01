On January 11, 1935, Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California. The aviation pioneer and feminist icon, took off from Wheeler Field in Honolulu in her Lockheed Vega 5B at 4:45 p.m. PST. Earhart landed in Oakland, California nearly 17 hours later, having flown 2,408 miles all while enjoying one relaxing cup of hot chocolate and a broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera at her flying altitude of 8,000 feet.

