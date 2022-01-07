ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County Arts Council executive director receives award from state comptroller

ELKTON — On Friday, Jan. 7, Annmarie Hamilton, the executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council, will be awarded with a proclamation on behalf of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, recognizing her work on Cecil Cares Day to help beautify the town.

Hamilton, along with 17 others, picked up 15 bags of trash while walking from the North Street Hotel to the Arts Council building on 135 E Main Street.

“We were stunned by how much trash we were getting,” Hamilton said.

The project was the first time the Arts Council worked outside of their building for Cecil Cares. It took the group over 5 hours to clean the area.

“We thought it would inspire the tenants of the rental properties and the tenants who have businesses to keep it up and help Elkton to continue to improve its reputation,” Hamilton said.

Along with the award presentation, the First Friday event on Jan. 7 will feature artists’ choice showcase, featuring work from artists aged three to eighty. There will also be live music.

Elktons’ Palette & the Page will have their sixth annual emerging artist show, featuring the work of painter Jess Duncan, ceramicist Mary Jo Fitz, painter Brooke LeBrun and digital and visual artist Allison Leftridge.

Local authors Kevin I.J.A Barnett, Sr and Joann Dawson will be signing their books.

