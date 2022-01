Cloud computing has brought a revolution in the way businesses around the world operate. From simple data storage medium to providing infrastructure to handle large-scale international business units, cloud computing has come a long way to leverage technology and help individuals and organizations alike. Cloud computing offers ease-of-use, convenience, flexibility, mobility, security, as well as affordability. Moreover, it has given rise to several cloud-based service paradigms such as DaaS, FaaS, IaaS, and more. Here are 5 different ways cloud computing can help your business grow and succeed while saving time and money.

