Economy

Pharmacy Automation Trends

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2024, the global market for pharmacy automation will reach nearly $8 billion. Automation is needed in central pharmacies in large part due to the stresses caused by COVID-19. In operations, 70% of the pharmacists in hospitals reported taking on new job responsibilities during the pandemic. This meant filling hospital gaps...

Pharmacy Workplace Conditions

The Oklahoma Pharmacists Association (OPhA) unwaveringly supports our pharmacists and the work of pharmacy teams, as they seek overdue action to improve eroding corporate ran workplace conditions. We have heard our members’ concerns, and we reassure you of our commitment to helping you. Our profession rightfully demands action to keep ourselves and our patients safe, while not compromising public welfare by abandoning patients who rely on us. Serving patients and ensuring patient safety are core values to the profession of pharmacy.
Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say it’s difficult to afford their prescription medications, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Consumers pay more than they should be, due to the business practices of little-known companies called Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs act as middlemen between drug manufacturers and patients’ health plans, helping to control drug costs and accessibility. But they fail to pass much of the savings to the patients and insurance companies. This drives up the cost of prescription drugs, leaving you to pay more out of pocket. 
Will the Need for Pharmacy Technicians Stick?

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for more helping hands in pharmacies, especially with vaccinations, and the opportunities for techs may last. On average, I receive 2 inquiries each week from pharmacy managers who want my help in seeking qualified individuals to fill open pharmacy technician positions. These are...
Regain control of drug spend in 2022: 3 pharmacy benefits trends to watch

As we near the end of the second pandemic year, the desire for quality and affordable health care has never been more top of mind. The pandemic raised new concerns about medication access and supply, both of which drove utilization and costs upward. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projects prescription spend for commercial plans will grow an average of 5% annually, meanwhile, plan sponsors continue to battle budget pressures and ambiguity over their spend. And the benefit needs of member populations have changed because of the pandemic, once again putting pharmacy benefits under the microscope for 2022.
Pharmacy Outlook: Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies

Each new year offers a time for reflection. There’s also a readiness to shake off the old and leap optimistically toward a promising future. I’ve never felt so optimistic about the possibilities on the horizon for pharmacy, especially when reflecting on our accomplishments over last year. For our...
Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
Pfizer expects Omicron vaccine to be ready in March

Pfizer expects a Covid-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant to be ready in March, the company's head said Monday. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told CNBC that Pfizer is already manufacturing doses due to keen interest from governments, as authorities contend with huge Covid-19 infection counts, including large numbers of "breakthrough" Omicron cases in vaccinated populations. "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told the network. "I don't know if we will need it. I don't know if and how it will be used." Bourla said the existing regime of two vaccine shots and a booster has provided "reasonable" protection against serious health effects from Omicron.
Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge

A coalition of Montana medical groups warned on Tuesday that hospitals are once again at risk of being extended beyond their caregiving capacity as the more transmissible omicron variant starts to spread across the state. “This wave is different, and it has the potential to tax our hospitals more than any previous wave … the […] The post Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
