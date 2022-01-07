ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Forecast: Bitterly cold wind chills with temps in low teens

By Morgan Kolkmeyer
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for some parts of the area. Mostly sunny conditions with...

WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with mostly sunny skies

CHICAGO — Mainly sunny and breezy conditions Tuesday. Winds: S 15-20 mph G30. High: 31. Mostly cloudy tonight. Winds: SSW 10-15 G30. Low: 27. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, 20% wintry mix. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 36.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

7-Day Forecast: Slight chance of snowfall begins, ends frigid week

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. The extended outlook calls for some light snow for Monday morning’s commute then clearing skies and very cold temps overnight into Tuesday. Sunny and not as cold Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-20s. Highs warm by the end of the week into the mid to upper 30s with a chance of snow on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Historically on what day does Chicago have its highest on average snow cover?

Historically on what day does Chicago have its highest on average snow cover? It’s got to be coming up soon?. It’s still about a month away. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski run the numbers and the long-term average date of the city’s deepest snow cover is February 7 with 3.1 inches. Runners-up were February 6, 8, and 9, all averaging 2.9 inches. Dating back to 1885 the city’s deepest snow depth on February 7 was 27 inches in 1967, in the wake of the city’s 23.0 inch “Big Snow” on January 26-27. Other years with a notable February 7 snow cover were 1895-20”, 1918-19”, 1978-19”, 1978-19”, 1979-20”, and 2011-19”. Last year the city reported a 12” snow cover on February 7. Chicago’s all-time deepest snow cover is 29 inches, measured on January 14, 1979.
CHICAGO, IL
