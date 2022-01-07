ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

By Beau Bowman
KCCI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bay Journal

Natural gas to gasoline: A $6 billion proposal in PA

A Texas-based energy company wants to build a $6 billion facility that would produce gasoline from natural gas near the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania. The plant would be built on part of 3,000-acre abandoned coal mine site, which the company says it will rehabilitate. Nacero, founded in 2015, says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CleanTechnica

Kentucky Coal Mine Will Become Giant “Water Battery” Energy Storage Project

Whelp, that was fast. No sooner does the Ford Motor Company put Kentucky on the clean tech map for EV battery manufacturing, when along comes the leading hydropower company Rye Development with a proposal to make Kentucky an epicenter of the long duration energy storage trend. Long duration storage is the final nail in the coffin for the domestic coal industry, which kind of puts Kentucky policy makers in the hot seat considering that the economy of The Bluegrass State still leans on coal.
KENTUCKY STATE
eenews.net

EPA’s coal ash ‘crackdown’ imperils Midwest power plants

This story was updated at 3:21 p.m. EST. EPA today took its first steps to ramp up oversight of toxic coal ash following a Trump-era rollback, a move that threatens early retirement for some coal plants in the Midwest. Advocates who have pushed EPA for years to take stronger regulatory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Story County, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
County
Story County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Nevada, IA
Story County, IA
Business
Fast Company

The largest battery recycling plant in North America is about to open

In Georgia, not far from a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction and another multibillion-dollar factory where electric truck startup Rivian will manufacture its vehicles, the largest battery recycling facility in North America will also open later this year. The company behind it, Battery Resourcers, wants to help solve two challenges—how to handle the growing pile of lithium battery waste, and how to supply more sustainable materials as manufacturers race to make enough electric batteries to keep up with demand.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Corn Stover#Electric Cars#Economy#Vehicles#Alliant Energy
Western Iowa Today

Study Finds Iowa Climate is a Negative For Immigrant Entrepreneurs

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds immigrant entrepreneurs are less likely to choose Iowa as their place of business — with the climate as one of the reasons. ISU economics professor John Winters says it’s harder for immigrants to imagine running a successful business long-term in a state with such cold weather. He says that doesn’t mean Iowa should disregard immigrants who want to open their own businesses. Winters says the state may need to think about some of these challenges, and offer potential business owners more incentives like expanding outreach and training programs to reach more immigrants in the state.
AMES, IA
discoverestevan.com

Another Natural Gas Usage Record

The residents of Saskatchewan have set a new record for natural gas consumption – the second time in the span of just over a week. Friday, SaskEnergy reported that the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 a.m. that day saw 1.66 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas being used. A petajoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million gigajoules of natural gas. The average home in Saskatchewan uses around 100 gigajoules a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Gas And Oil Companies At A Crossroads With Hydrogen Production

On December 1, 2021, news broke that Kawasaki and Yamaha were joining forces to develop and produce hydrogen engines. While we can’t wait to see hydrogen-powered MTs or Zs, gas and oil companies are still establishing infrastructure to support such vehicles. Of course, Toyota and Hyundai are already offering mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), but the direction of hydrogen production is currently at a crossroads.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KCCI.com

Iowan farmers attend meetings for proposed carbon capture pipeline

BOONE, Iowa — Pipeline meetings are moving to central Iowa. Navigator Energy’s subsidiary Navigator CO₂ Ventures is trying to build a 1,300-mile pipeline project called “Heartland Greenway.”. The proposed pipeline runs through Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Ethanol plants, potentially, could benefit from the...
BOONE, IA
Journal Record

Williams reports record for natural gas delivery

TULSA – Tulsa-based Williams on Thursday reported that it set a record this week for the amount of gas delivered through its massive Transco interstate pipeline system. Transco’s approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network is the nation’s largest-volume natural gas delivery system. It covers approximately 1,800 miles from South Texas to New York City and is vital to the service needs of Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states and major metro areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The system’s customers include major natural gas distribution companies, electric power generators, liquid natural exporters and others scattered from the Gulf Coast to the East.
TULSA, OK
Agriculture Online

Cellulosic ethanol plant is retooled for renewable natural gas

Verbio North America says it will more than double the capacity of its plant in central Iowa to produce renewable natural gas from corn stover, and it plans to begin production of corn ethanol in the final months of the year. The facility was the first of three plants in the nation to return to biofuel production after faltering as a producer of cellulosic ethanol, made from grasses, woody plants, and crop residue.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDAM-TV

CenterPoint Energy sends natural gas crews to Colorado

HOUSTON, Texas (WDAM) - CenterPoint Energy’s normal operations footprint includes customers in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. In the upcoming week, the energy company will add Colorado to its list. The energy company deployed natural-gas, mutual-assistance crews and support personnel from Shreveport, La., to assist Xcel Energy with natural gas...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy