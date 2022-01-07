Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds immigrant entrepreneurs are less likely to choose Iowa as their place of business — with the climate as one of the reasons. ISU economics professor John Winters says it’s harder for immigrants to imagine running a successful business long-term in a state with such cold weather. He says that doesn’t mean Iowa should disregard immigrants who want to open their own businesses. Winters says the state may need to think about some of these challenges, and offer potential business owners more incentives like expanding outreach and training programs to reach more immigrants in the state.

