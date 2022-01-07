Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

TULSA – Tulsa-based Williams on Thursday reported that it set a record this week for the amount of gas delivered through its massive Transco interstate pipeline system. Transco’s approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network is the nation’s largest-volume natural gas delivery system. It covers approximately 1,800 miles from South Texas to New York City and is vital to the service needs of Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states and major metro areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The system’s customers include major natural gas distribution companies, electric power generators, liquid natural exporters and others scattered from the Gulf Coast to the East.
