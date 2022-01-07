ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dual Joystick Retro Cyberdeck #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Cover picture for the articleThis cyberdeck takes heavy cues from vintage computing and early game systems. Super slick project from u/crookdmouth on Reddit:. About 9 years ago I made a handheld computer that was pretty usable but I found the keyboard unfriendly. Portable Handheld Computer...

Game Informer Online

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

As games industry publishers race to implement shorter loading times, ray-tracing-based rendering, and blockchain technology, retro-hardware-maker Analogue continues to celebrate video game history. With their latest release, the Analogue Pocket, the boutique manufacturer focuses on a fundamental pillar of retro gaming — handhelds. The Analogue Pocket is a marvel...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Multiplayer Arcade Is The Perfect Winter Project

Almost daily, one extremely cool project or another surfaces, centered around Raspberry Pi. We’ve seen creators build vintage-looking internet radios, for example, using Raspberry Pi. Others have built Game Boy-inspired handheld gaming consoles. One maker even put a Raspberry Pi Zero inside an SNES controller to home-brew a terrific retro console.
COMPUTERS
A Tidy Cyberdeck That You Could Take Anywhere.

The cyberdeck trend has evolved to a relatively straightforward formula: take a desktop computer and strip it to its barest essentials of screen , PCB, and input device, before clothing it in a suitably post-apocalyptic or industrial exterior. Sometimes these can result in a stylish prop straight from a movie set, and happily for [Patrick De Angelis] his Raspberry Pi based cyberdeck (Italian, Google Translate link) fits this description, taking the well-worn path of putting a Raspberry Pi and screen into a ruggedised flight case. Its very unremarkability is the key to its success, using a carefully-selected wired keyboard and trackpad combo neatly dodges the usual slightly messy arrangements of microcontroller boards.
TECHNOLOGY
Statistics on the Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter for 2021 Q4 #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython #RaspberryPi @Adafruit

Seeing that some email newsletters are providing numbers as to their subscription and effectiveness rates, Adafruit presents the same for the Python on Microcontrollers newsletter, delivered every Tuesday. Growth is steady and took another upturn past quarter. The 4th quarter interaction numbers will likely be higher as the newsletter was...
COMPUTERS
Switch Mount for Rectangular Switch #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Simple mounting adapter for a 21mm x 15mm switch. I created this to install a switch for my workbench LED lights. The switch clips into the adapter and the adapter fits snugly into a 1in hole. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4303727. Have you considered building a 3D project around an...
TECHNOLOGY
Gold Zeo Ranger Staff #3DThursday #3DPrinting

So I edited the weapon so you can use a 1″ PVC pipe for the staff part. I need this for cosplay as I find that 3d printing the staff part of a weapon can cause it to snap especially if your at a con and someone bumps into you or you bump the weapon on something. And as PLA takes on moisture it tends to get more brittle and I live in a very humid area.
DESIGN
Technology
Spiral Pencil Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
NEW PRODUCTS – USB-A Plug to USB-C Plug Adapter

NEW PRODUCTS – USB-A Plug to USB-C Plug Adapter. If your computer has a USB A port still, and you want a small, cable-less way to connect our modern USB C devices, this little dongle will do the job nicely. It’s quite simple – you’ve got your USB A plug on one side, a C plug on the other. Since C is reversible, you can always plug in your board upright.
ELECTRONICS
Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: New Year Edition

It has been a couple weeks since my last update, and there have been a lot of amazing new guides published to the Adafruit Learning System. Learn how to make MIDI stomping pads, learn how to make the above Pip-Boy 2040 wrist-mounted prop, build a neocontroller color grading input box, build an LED sculpture lamp, and so so so much more.
COMPUTERS
❤️❤️❤️ a 5×5 LED back-board for QT Py boards?

When we saw GeekMomProject’s tweet https://twitter.com/GeekMomProjects/status/1479210241807900676 about a new lil 5×5 RGB board, we were all 🤩 – it’s almost QT Py shaped but not compatible. And all our QT Py boards are already jam packed, we couldn’t really add this many neopixels to an existing design. but what if we made a lil board that could solder onto the BACK of a QT Py? that way it wouldn’t get in the way of buttons or the QT connector. and with short headers it would make for a super skinny sandwich. but what should we call it? there’s already Shields, FeatherWings, HATs, Capes… for now we’re calling it a BFF (since everyone wants to be bff’s with a qt py) but still pondering it… buddies are a neat name too…
BEAUTY & FASHION
QT Py with ESP32-S3

Just one more pcb design and then we promise we’ll stop (naw, we will never stop) this is a swap-out of the ESP32-S2 QT Py for the new ESP32-S3 chip. The S3 is really a nice piece of kit – dual core is back and it also re-adds BLE. It’s basically an ESP32 with native USB, we’re looking forward to it! note that the S3 chip looks a lot like the S2 but the chip pinout is NOT the same, the reset, and some power pins have moved. and some gpio shifted down one. also, looks like the dual DAC was removed. anyways, just watch out don’t think you can use the exact same layout. we had to shift a few parts but it all still looks like it fits! top part is identical to the S2 QT Py, and the bottom only shifted a few passives around. we’ll get some 4 layer prototypes on order. #comingsoon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Walking ATAT #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Walking ATAT Automata. While fighting the boredom of the Covid 19 crap, I turned to the dark side to design something to keep me from buying a bunch of crap on amazon. I designed this with that in mind, everything can be printed for this assembly with the exception of 20 7/16 washers that are used as weights. I printed everything with PLA with the exception of the 2 timing belts of which i used TPU. This is a pretty time consuming print that will take about 4 days and 21 hours. The assembly drawings are attached along with a BOM (bill of materials). Super Glue is required for assembly in certain places. I can’t take credit for body upper, head or snow speeder, those were remixed for this project. Unfortunately I dont remember where I downloaded them from. Happy printing and May the force be with you.
DESIGN
John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Linear Interpolation lerp() @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Lerp() is a simple function to do linear interpolation between two values, for example RGB color mixing. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
COMPUTERS
Adafruit’s Top Ten Facebook Posts of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Below are our top 10 Facebook posts from 2020 – rated from #10 to #1!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
3DJake 250g spool drawer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After the parts are printed, you need to drill the holes from the 3d printed parts and the spool to 4mm. I designed the holes in the drawers for 4mm, but some printers might not be able to print exactly. After that you need to cut 4x pins with a...
TECHNOLOGY
Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WipperSnapper No-Code IoT Platform works with @Arduino Nano 33 IoT and MKR WiFi 1010

We just added hardware support for the Arduino Nano 33 IoT and Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 development boards to Adafruit.io WipperSnapper, our no-code IoT Platform. While both boards do not work with the existing WipperSnapper provisioning methods (USB or Web-based) due to lack of external flash storage or LittleFS support, we’ve created a way to use them with WipperSnapper! Using these boards with WipperSnapper does require the usage of the Arduino IDE to configure and update WipperSnapper.
COMPUTERS

