Tucson, AZ

Officials identified 75-year-old Joseph Edward Parker who died after a December wreck in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 75-year-old Joseph Edward Parker as the man who lost his life following a wreck in Tucson more than two weeks ago.

As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of North Main Avenue and West Speedway Boulevard after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident. Firefighters assessed everyone involved at the scene before transporting the driver of a white 2007 Nissan Altima to Banner University Medical Center [...]

January 7, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News.

IN THIS ARTICLE
