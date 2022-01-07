ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pauno’s Not So Ninja Turtles: Reading And Their Game State Crisis

By The Tilehurst End Guest Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome say the 2-0 lead is the most dangerous situation. Some say Beauty and the Beast is a heartwarming tale of true love. In reality, both are simply scary stories to tell the kids at night. The former is a cliché based on immeasurable psychological effects like complacency and concentration. I...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Villa & Newcastle fight for Digne, is AFCON valid reason for postponements?

Everton Under-23s centrehalf Reece Welch has had a fine month and has been nominated for Player of the Month in the Premier League 2. [EFC]. Both Leicester City and Liverpool have used absences of players due to the Africa Cup of Nations to get games postponed recently. However, this journalist is livid that they are getting away with it. [Daily Mail]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jamie Bowden recalled from Oldham loan, will head to higher division

For years under Mauricio Pochettino young Tottenham Hotspur players did not head out on loan unless the manager decided that you didn’t have much of a future at the club. That’s no longer the case. Now, the new normal is not only to send youngsters out on loan for experience, but to bring them home halfway through the season if they’re outperforming expectations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphael Varane braced for another ‘intense’ battle with Aston Villa

Raphael Varane is ready for another fight with Aston Villa as Manchester United look to build on Monday’s confidence-boosting FA Cup win.A week on from the meek home Premier League loss to Wolves, Ralf Rangnick’s side returned to Old Trafford looking for a reaction in the final tie of the third round.Scott McTominay’s early header proved the difference on a night when United dug deep, and at times rode their luck, in a 1-0 win against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.It was a tough battle and victory provided a much-needed shot in the arm after another week of scrutiny and introspection at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Fulham#Team Game#Championship#Pashun
SB Nation

Reading 0-7 Fulham: Match Report

The pressure was high before kick-off. On manager Veljko Paunovic, the team and every single player. No doubt that this was a massive game for Reading Football Club. A very decisive one for the course of the season. A strong and positive response was needed after the shocking cup defeat against Kidderminster.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three Thoughts from Everton’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Hull City

Facing a team on Saturday that is - by any measure - inferior in 19th-placed Championship outfit Hull City, Everton once more lost the battle for possession. At this stage of the season, it is almost redundant to point out that under Rafa Benitez control of the ball is neither actively sought out, nor seemingly valued overmuch. Now, this assumption may be misrepresenting the Blues boss’ preferences; he’s never been noted as someone who emphasizes possession football, but he’s not some long-ball relic from yesteryear either. Although his most recent stint in the premier league was with a very ordinary Newcastle United, who he had to set up pragmatically, Benitez has of course helmed quality teams in the past. He has commented that Everton are not particularly well suited to getting on the ball and dictating play, echoing his predecessor as Goodison Park hot seat incumbent, Carlo Ancelotti.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland U23 2-0 Reading U23: Match Report

Collins, Paul (Epkenyong 63’), Daniel-Spray (Tuma 84’), Campbell, Beacroft, Kanu, Okine-Peters (Furlong 46’), Talent-Aryeetey ©, Greaver, Abdel-Salam, Scott. Two Sunderland under-23s goals scuppered any hopes of a winning start to the year for Reading under-23s, as a relatively young and inexperienced Royals side was ultimately outfought in the North East.
SOCCER
SB Nation

The State Of Reading FC Survey: Results

At the start of the month, we published our ‘State of Reading FC’ survey which asked for your views on the club at this moment in time as we begin our 151st year in existence. Thank you to everyone who took the time to give their thoughts -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fortunate Manchester United squeeze past Aston Villa to set up FA Cup meeting with Middlesbrough

Manchester United are a mess but that mess is through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Aston Villa should really be the ones progressing to play Middlesbrough on the balance of play at Old Trafford on Monday night, as Steven Gerrard’s side continue to quietly impress and gradually improve under a newly appointed manager who is having a tangible, positive effect on his players. The same cannot yet be said of United and Ralf Rangnick.But courtesy of Scott McTominay’s early header, United march on and Rangnick picked up a valuable win after a week in which his interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richarlison and Yerry Mina return to training for Everton

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has received a welcome boost with the return to training of forward Richarlison and centre-back Yerry Mina.The pair have been out for a month, although Mina has played just 31 minutes of football since early October as his comeback game after a calf problem ended with a first-half substitution last month.It signals the end of what has been a terrible run of injuries for the under-pressure Benitez as last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first appearance in four months in their last Premier League outing but was rested for the FA Cup win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: Angry, Embarrassed And Upset, But Not Surprised

I seriously considered just putting all of my recent tweets together to make this piece and then I realised that would be lazy and the six people who regularly read this column deserve better…. Heading into this game, it was tricky to determine the mood of the fanbase... SAID NO...
SPORTS

