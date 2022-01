A California woman is dead and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested after her body was found in the backseat of her own car. Christina Raymond, 35, was delivering food for DoorDash on Sunday afternoon in Milpitas, Calif. While talking on the phone with her boyfriend, Lennart Persson, she allegedly noticed someone following her, according to KTVU-TV.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO