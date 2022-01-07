ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 12 Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair That Leave Locks Shiny & Bouncy

By Katie McBroom
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
It’s imperative to properly care for hair when styling it with hot tools , especially if you have wavy or curly strands. Many curly-haired people opt to dry their hair naturally, but those who choose to heat style their hair can do so gently with the best hair dryers for curly hair.

“When working with curly hair, reducing frizz is a must,” says celebrity hairstylist and consulting creative director Michael Dueñas . He mentions ionic hair dryers are key to helping achieve this, as they emit negative ions to reduce static electricity and promote shiny, bouncy strands.

There are also certain types of blow dryers equipped with infared technology that can help control flyways and other issues tied to curly and wavy hair types.

Typically, straight hair requires less heat than curly hair to get the same smoothing effect, however, Dueñas warns that excessive heat can damage curls. “Your hair dryer should get very warm, but never should it be hot, where you feel it is going to burn your scalp,” he adds. “Having access to a dryer with a cool shot button is fantastic as well.”

In addition to ionic hair dryers, Dueñas also advises using a diffuser (on a lower heat setting) or diffuser attachment, which create a more gentle flow of air than traditional blow dryers and dryer attachments. This is especially important for maintaining curly strands , which are much more elastic than their straight counterparts. “Curly locks can stretch out to almost double their length when taut,” Dueñas explains. “In contrast, straight hair typically stretches about half an inch at most.”

For the best results when using a diffuser, he suggests beginning by scrunching wet hair. “To draw a minimal amount of moisture from the hair and compact the curl more, use a t-shirt, microfiber towel or paper towel,” he says. “Scrunch very hard until no more water drips out, then place the diffuser against the curls and close to your scalp.”

And during the drying process, he stresses that patience is key. “Do not move the dryer until that section is about 95% dry to 100% dry,” Dueñas says. “The more you move curly hair when wet, the more frizz you will get.”

Keep in mind that if you have curly hair and you’re trying to style it straight, however, you should skip the diffuser or diffuser attachment altogether. In this case, hair will need to cool in the flattest position, which is when you’d want to use one of the best hair dryers for curly hair to blast it with a cool shot of air.

No matter which tool you decide to use, you should prep your curls by applying a small amount of conditioner before you step out of the shower, Dueñas says. “Do not rinse it out, but leave it in. This will give your curls the moisture they need to prevent frizz,” he adds.

Considering all this, we compiled the best hair dryers for curly hair, including styles with diffuser attachments. We featured options backed by glowing customer reviews and our own editors’ testing, as well as a few of Dueñas’ picks.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best Overall Hair Dryer for Curly and Wavy Hair

Suitable for all hair types but especially great for those with curly or wavy strands, Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is one of Dyson’s best hair styling tools . This highly-rated hair dryer uses intelligent heat control, which measures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates the heat. This prevents heat damage to protect your hair’s shine and keep curly and wavy hair intact.




Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

$399.99


Bed Head Curls in Check Diffuser Dryer

Best Diffuser Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

Many hair dryers for curly hair require a separate diffuser attachment, but Bed Head Curls’ device comes complete with a diffuser built in. It also features tourmaline ceramic technology that tames frizz and boosts shine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcNXw_0dfN6N9I00




Bed Head Curls in Check Diffuser Dryer

$34.97


Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Hair Dryer

Expert-Recommended

Loved by consumers and hair experts alike, the Harry Josh blow dryer is not only incredibly effective for drying hair, but it’s also lightweight and quiet. “I am in love with the Harry Josh Ultra Light Pro blow dryer,” Dueñas said. “It has accomplished everything I have ever needed in a small compact package.”




Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

$249


Infiniti Pro by Conair 3Q Hair Dryer

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

The Infiniti Pro by Conair 3Q comes highly recommended by Dueñas for curly hair, too. “If you’re on a budget, the Infinity Pro by Conair 3Q is a fantastic dryer as well,” he says.




Infiniti Pro by Conair 3Q

$59.99


Drybar Buttercup Hair Dryer

Drybar’s iconic Buttercup hair dryer features ionic technology that seals the cuticle to reduce frizz and dry the hair in 20% less time than similar professional dryers on the market. This makes it not only great for all hair types and one of the best hair dryers for curly hair, but also one of the best affordable alternatives to the Dyson Supersonic available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eLMo_0dfN6N9I00




$199


DevaDryer and DevaFuser

DevaCurl’s patented DevaFuser was created specifically for curly hair. It helps give natural curls shape, definition and volume. The DevaFuser also provides 360-degree airflow to surround curls for speedy drying time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4Ykm_0dfN6N9I00




DevaDryer and DevaFuser

$50


T3 Cura Hair Dryer

This T3 hair dryer offers three heat and two speed settings paired with a lock-in cool shot button to create a customized blow dry. For wavy and curly hair, you can use the lowest setting for a gentle flow and shiny curls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkq8f_0dfN6N9I00 .




T3 Cura Hairdryer

$245


ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

ghd’s Helios 1875W professional hair dryer offers a longer-lasting, brushless motor to deliver a 75-mph airflow for a quick blow dry. It features aeroprecis technology that enables intuitive styling with more precise control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRIeY_0dfN6N9I00




ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

$249


amika The CEO 360° Lightweight Powerhouse Hair Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

Especially compact and lightweight, the adorable and efficient amika hair dryer is great for packing on a trip. It’s an 1875-watt dryer with a patented ergonomic design and rotating dials that allow for comfort and ease of styling, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ema0N_0dfN6N9I00




amika The CEO 360° Lightweight Powerhouse Hair Dryer

$200


CHI for Beauty Gorgeous Beauty Blowout Kit

This kit from Chi comes with everything you need to blow dry your hair. Along with an infrared hair dryer to protect from frizz, you get sectioning clips, a round brush, heat protectant and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGk1S_0dfN6N9I00




CHI for Beauty Gorgeous Beauty Blowout Kit

$99.99


Hot Tools Professional Turbo Ceramic + Ionic Lightweight Hair Dryer

This Hot Tools hair dryer is lightweight and conditions your hair for a shiny finish without the frizz. It also includes three different attachments, including a diffuser that’s great for curly hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiFlS_0dfN6N9I00




Hot Tools Professional Turbo Ceramic + Ionic Lightweight Dryer

$59.99


InfinitiPro By Conair Gold Soft Bonnet Hair Dryer with Ionizer

Best Hooded Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

One of the best hooded hair dryers for curly hair, this bonnet style from InfinitiPro By Conair will gently dry your hair by surrounding it with heat and protecting it from damage. It can also be used to heat up your hair during a deep conditioning treatment.




InfinitiPro By Conair Gold Soft Bonnet Hair Dryer w/Ionizer

$44.99


