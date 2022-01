Afghan farmer Abdul Qaher cannot remember a worse drought. Unable to feed his four children after losing his harvest, he took the drastic decision to sell his possessions and move to the western city of Herat to look for work.Days later, on 15 August the Taliban seized power, triggering an economic meltdown that has tipped millions into poverty and made Afghanistan one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.As the harsh winter sets in, Qaher’s family are among nearly 9 million Afghans perilously close to famine.“The children don’t have warm clothes and it’s becoming very cold. We’re afraid they’ll get sick,”...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO