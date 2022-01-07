ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounding Off: Startups going for a big buck don't always get a big win

Cover picture for the article"We’ve always been quite careful, and we like to be custodians of the future we are building, rather than just going out for the big buck." Quote from Richard Valtr, founder of Mews, in an article on PhocusWire this week on the complexities of fundraising for travel startups....

phocuswire.com

Travel startup founders on the complexities of fundraising

Despite the ongoing headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, news of travel startups raising money has maintained a steady pace. The funding has ranged from massive later-stage investments, such as two rounds totaling $345 million for Hopper and two for TripActions totaling $430 million, to a $160 million Series B for Avantstay and Series C rounds of $80 million for Peek and $60 million for Life House. There have also been several instances of Series A and seed funding for startups including Selfbook, Troop, RoomPriceGenie and GuruHotel.
TRAVEL
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: How hotel marketing tactics are shifting

The early days of the pandemic saw a rapid shift to direct booking as travelers sought the most up-to-date information from travel providers. The jury is still out on how far hotels will be able to capitalize on the trend and nurture those direct bookers or whether distribution will swing back in favor of the online travel giants.
LIFESTYLE
phocuswire.com

HomeToGo finishes 2021 with record booking revenue

Alterative accommodation marketplace HomeToGo finished 2021 with record booking revenue of €123 million, up 51% compared to 2020, and an even sharper increase in the final quarter of 2021 – up 111% compared to the same period a year prior. And, despite the ongoing pandemic and recent setbacks...
ECONOMY
phocuswire.com

TravelPerk raises $115M round, adds ex-Booking.com CEO to board

TravelPerk will have former Booking.com CEO Gillian Tans and General Catalyst's Joel Cutler on its board following another large investment round. The $115 million Series D comes just nine months after a $160 million investment (also a Series D) in April 2021 bringing the company's total funding to $409 million.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Tripadvisor study finds travelers seeking new destinations and experiences in 2022

Travelers are looking for something new as they head out on the road once more, many after two years of travel restrictions. Research from Tripadvisor, in conjunction with Ipsos Mori, reveals more than a third of travelers across the U.S., U.K, Australia, Japan and Singapore say traveling to a destination they have not previously visited is more important now than before.
LIFESTYLE
