UPDATE: Zariya has been located in good health and returned to her family, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police are searching for missing 12-year-old Zariya Guthrie. Zariya was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Middleton Road NW wearing a red hoodie and black pants. She is described as a black female, with braided black hair, 5'7" tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO