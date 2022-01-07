ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Deadly Protests in Kazakhstan Shut Down the World's Second Largest Bitcoin Hub

By Chris Young
 4 days ago
The global bitcoin network's hashrate has dropped dramatically this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan's internet due to ongoing unrest in the country, a Reuters report explains. The Bitcoin hashrate is the measure of the global computing power of Bitcoin mining, comprised of individual crypto miners and organizations the...

seadogpirate
4d ago

and this europen war is brought to you by a tryaincal covid government. sponsored by the chicoms wuhan biological weapons lab.

realist101!
4d ago

That’s what your wasting your energy on.. Bitcoin… Kazakhstan is one of the top countries for fuel as well which is much way more important than online play money.

bob ryan
3d ago

Let me try to grasp this. Bitcoin doesn't actually exist, yet it is mined? Well alright then

