Purvis, MS

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Mississippi woman

 4 days ago
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 6, around 3:30 a.m. on Oak Street, wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie, and tennis shoes.

Toniqua Waynette Ray is believed to be in a 2017 white Nissan Altima with a Florida tag IS38AX.

Family members say Toniqua Waynette Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toniqua Waynette Ray, contact Purvis Police Department at 601-794-6512.

Lana McKay
4d ago

Praying for Gods' Speed and Great Devine lntervention finding this young lady SAFE🙏🤲🙏🤲🙏🤲

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

