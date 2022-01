Georgia captured its first national title since 1980 by outlasting Alabama in Indianapolis last night. Though the Bulldogs were favored, it is still a stark surprise when any team other than the Crimson Tide captures college football's most vaunted prize. So perhaps that explains why Nakobe Dean and a handful of his teammates were handed hats commemorating Alabama's big win for the on-field celebration. ESPN cameras caught the mixup while focusing on Dean, who was paramount in mitigating Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.

