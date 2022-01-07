ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Gabby Giffords Knows What Political Violence Can Do

By Tessa Stuart
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpSJ2_0dfN33l400

It’s freezing in Tucson — well, freezing for Tucson: 67 degrees, dipping just below 40 at night — but there is snow on Mount Lemmon, just north of the city. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords piled on four jackets when she went for a bike ride this morning. She’s got a fire going in her living room now to coax the indoor climate toward a more Arizona-appropriate temperature. Still, it’s practically balmy outside compared to D.C., where eight and half inches of snow have turned I-95 into an ice rink and forced Giffords’ husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, to re-route his flight to the Capitol.

Seated beside the fireplace, Giffords has a red pashmina draped around her neck and a well-worn French horn perched on her lap. The pashmina has been fashioned into a sling that holds Giffords paralyzed right arm in place. Her arm, in turn, is holding the bell — the horn’s wide mouth — steady, and augmenting the pitch as she begins to play. She does the Hanukkah song “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Love Me Tender” by Elvis, and her favorite, the Christmas carol ”Angels We Have Heard on High.” She belts out the chorus — “Glooor-ooor-ooor-ooor-iiiiia!” — triumphantly at the end of that one. Patients with aphasia, the brain condition Giffords has contended with since her attempted assassination a decade ago, often find it easier to sing words than speak them.

It was unusually cold in Tucson, too, eleven years ago this week, the morning Giffords showed up at local Safeway to meet with constituents. One year into her third Congressional term, Giffords was a rising Democratic star: the youngest woman ever elected to Arizona’s state senate, the first Jew to represent Arizona in Congress, and the third woman Arizonans had sent to Washington in the state’s entire history. The New York Times even floated her name as a contender to be the first female president. All of that was before a gunman opened fire on her and a crowd of others gathered in the supermarket parking lot that morning, injuring 17 people and killing six.

Giffords herself was shot in the head at close range. The bullet tunneled through the left hemisphere of her brain, the part that controls the production of language, effectively robbing her of her ability to translate her thoughts into complex sentences. Everything she does these days — the bike riding, the French horn, hours of speech therapy every week — is in service of trying to regain that function. Slowly, her speech pathologist Dr. Fabiane Hirsch says, she is making gains. “In our field, a lot of medical professionals are still taught that there is a short window of recovery and then people plateau and don’t continue to make progress,” Hirsch says. “With Gabby, we continue to see progress over long periods of time.”

“Her cognition, her thinking skills are still intact… Her memory, in general, is probably better than most of ours,” Hirsch explains. “But it really is getting the words out” that is a challenge to this day. Giffords, though, remains determined to keep working. “I rarely even see her get frustrated in therapy,” Hirsch says. “She takes a moment, then says ‘Move ahead!’”

This year, like every year, Giffords will return to the Safeway parking lot on January 8, where she’ll leave flowers. Then she’ll hike the Gabe Zimmerman trail, a two mile loop named for a staffer of hers who was killed that day. When the anniversary has passed, she’ll move ahead: practicing and studying and setting new goals for herself. Last year, at age 51, Giffords celebrated her bat mitzvah. This year, Giffords — once fluent in Spanish — will restart lessons in an effort to regain those skills. Over email, Giffords reflected on the last eleven years, on the tenor of the political conversation in the United States and her hopes for the future.

I’ve heard you say in the past that you don’t think about the anniversary as a day for looking back, so much as a reminder of why to look forward. What are you looking forward to this year?
I’m looking forward to meeting more survivors and advocates across the country, to the extent that it’s safe to do so. One of the things I missed most about 2020 and parts of 2021 was the face-to-face, in-person interactions that energize me and keep me going. As much as I love being home in Tucson with my dog and my husband, nothing beats being on the road, seeing new places and meeting new people. I’ve met so many incredible individuals through my work at Giffords, people who give me the hope and courage that keep me in the fight to end gun violence .

I’m also really excited to start taking Spanish lessons again. Before I was shot, I lived in Mexico for a year as part of my Fullbright and became fluent in Spanish. I started relearning in 2018 but my lessons were put on hold for the past two years.

When you reflect on the last eleven years, can you tell me what your biggest personal triumphs have been? What have been your biggest frustrations?
I had to relearn how to do everyday things that once came easily for me, things that I had taken for granted. I’ll never take walking and talking for granted again. I’m proud of myself — and grateful for the incredibly talented nurses, doctors, and therapists who helped me, and who continue to help me — for all of the progress I’ve made. I’m especially proud of relearning the French horn and celebrating my bat mitzvah, where I played “Amazing Grace”! Aphasia presents new challenges each and every day, but I take them one day at a time and move ahead.

A few days before the anniversary last year, your husband was at work in the U.S. Capitol when it was stormed by a violent mob. How did you experience that event? Are you concerned about the tenor of the political conversation in this country today? What do you think can be done to change it?
I was terrified for his safety, just like he was terrified for mine when I was shot ten years earlier. Violent, hate-filled rhetoric has no place in this country. It’s clear that when people think violence can be part of the discourse in a democracy, tragedy follows. We all can play a part in stopping this by condemning violent rhetoric when we hear it, whether it’s an uncle on social media or the person who holds the highest office in the land.

How has your perspective on gun violence prevention changed over the last eleven years? What feels achievable to you in America?
I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a gun violence prevention movement. Since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, states across the country have passed more than 465 gun safety laws. That’s incredible—and yet, we need federal action on this issue to truly make our country safer. I know that we can build a safer country, one that’s free from gun violence. Funding proven community violence intervention programs is one way to do that. Another is passing universal background checks. I believe in the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to tackling gun violence, and I’m grateful to be working with them in this fight.

You celebrated your bat mitzvah this past year. Can you tell me about that experience, and why it was important to you to pursue?
My faith is very important to me. It’s been a comfort to me in difficult times and an anchoring principle throughout my adulthood. I didn’t grow up religious, but my father was Jewish, and I loved learning about his family history. My rabbi, Rabbi Aaron, and I have connected over our similar faith journeys: both of us chose our faith as adults, after much reflection and deliberation. It meant so much to me to celebrate my bat mitzvah with Rabbi Aaron, and to share the day with my husband, our daughters, and close friends.

What has it been like learning a new instrument and what, if any, difference has practicing made in other parts of your life?
I actually played French horn as a young girl—I started taking lessons when I was 13. It’s been wonderful to pick this instrument up again as part of my recovery. Playing “America” as part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a high point of my recovery journey. Both the song itself and the speech that accompanied it took so much practice! I truly believe in the power of music to inspire and heal. Sometimes it’s easier for me to sing words than it is to speak them, and there’s nothing I love more than getting everyone around me to start singing too! “Don’t Stop Believing” is one of my favorites.

Comments / 7

MRoB
4d ago

Funny how money and clout dictates who survives and who doesn't... right giffords🤷‍♂️

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Minion Ted Cruz Pushes Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory in Senate Hearing

Ted Cruz last week begged for Tucker Carlson’s forgiveness last week after he called the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a “violent terrorist attack.” Ted Cruz this week grilled the FBI about whether federal agents instigated the riot, an unfounded conspiracy theory Tucker Carlson brought into the mainstream last summer. “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “Sir, I am sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods — ” Sanborn began...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

Pro-Trump groups in Arizona and Michigan attempted to fool the National Archives by sending forged certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the recipient of the state’s 2020 electors. The Jan. 6 committee now has those fake certificates, thanks to the secretaries of State for both swing states, Politico reported on Monday. The National Archives shared the forged documents with state officials, informing them it would not accept the fakes. Representatives for the officials declined to comment on the documents to Politico, but they confirmed that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and their staff met...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Clay Aiken Announces Congressional Campaign (Again)

Clay Aiken is running for Congress as a Democrat in North Carolina. This marks the second time the American Idol runner-up has campaigned for a congressional seat, following his unsuccessful bid to join the House of Representatives in 2014. “Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you?” Aiken wrote on Twitter to announce the campaign. “That’s a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I’m running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now!” Can you believe it's been almost 20 years since I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Graham: ‘God Bless’ Sinema and Manchin for Standing in Way of Voting Rights

On the day President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Georgia advocating for amend Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, Republicans argued against ensuring every American is able to participate in free and fair elections, preferring to keep laws that suppress the vote on the books. “When it comes to protecting majority rule in America, a majority should rule in the United States Senate,” Biden said in a speech delivered in Atlanta on Tuesday. “To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights.” The GOP...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
Rolling Stone

Man Arrested For Allegedly Telling Secret Service He Wanted to Kill Donald Trump

A New York City man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and kill Donald Trump. Thomas Welnicki, 72, was arrested Friday in New York. The federal complaint unsealed Monday morning claimed the Rockaway Park, Queens, resident had made multiple threats to law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, against Trump and 12 unnamed members of congress. Trump was not named in the complaint but referred to obliquely as “Individual-1,” and a footnote specifies that he “served as President of the United States from January 20, 2017 until January 20, 2021.”  In July 2020, Welnicki allegedly told the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Ben Carson Echoes Trump, Says Covid Test Shortage Isn’t ‘Such a Bad Thing’ Because It Means Fewer ‘Positive People’

Dr. Ben Carson, who previously claimed that asymptomatic people shouldn’t be tested for Covid even though they can still spread the virus, appeared on Fox News on Monday to take his absurd testing stance a step further. “It’s quite clear the tests are not going to arrive in time,” he said of the White House working to make sure more tests are available. “But maybe that’s not such a bad thing, because the more tests you have the more positive people you’re going to have.” Once again, this man is a doctor. “If you don’t have a good plan on what to do...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Leaked Internal Reports Reveal Capitol Police Missed Signs of Impending Jan. 6 Riot

In the three days leading up to the insurrection, Capitol Police intelligence failed to predict the impending attack and downplayed the possibility of violence, according to the Associated Press, which reviewed Capitol Police documents. Despite warnings from multiple sources, the agency’s daily intelligence reports from Jan. 4, 5, and 6 classified the possibility of arrests and civil disobedience resulting from the Stop the Steal rally as “highly improbable.” Those reports listed nearly two dozen other possible scenarios that would constitute a major disruption, although it said the possibility of each of those events occurring was classified as either “remote,” “highly improbable,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Manchin’s Coal Corruption Is So Much Worse Than You Knew

One of the hardest things to grasp about the climate crisis is the connectedness of all things. One recent drizzly afternoon, I drove from Charleston, West Virginia, to the John Amos coal-fired power plant on the banks of the Kanawha River, near the town of Nitro. In the rain, the plant looked like one of the dark satanic mills that poet William Blake wrote about, with three enormous cooling towers that steamed like giant witches’ cauldrons. Across the river from the plant, mobile homes cluttered the bank of the Kanawha, streaked black with pollution that rained down on them 24/7. I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Mark Kelly
Rolling Stone

Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Good Morning America, and made a statement that pissed off large swaths of the country: “The overwhelming number of [Covid] deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky said. “It’s really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.” Immediately, people with disabilities and comorbidities were furious. By Monday, the CDC knew they had a problem.  According to an email shared exclusively with Rolling Stone, the CDC has tasked Karen Remley, Director for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

AOC Latest to Join Growing List of Lawmakers Testing Positive for Covid

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, her office announced in a statement, reporting that she is experiencing symptoms while recovering from home. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement said. Covid numbers have been rising sharply in the new year, contributing to unprecedented rising case counts across the country as the Omicron strain took over as the dominant variant. Ocasio-Cortez is just the latest lawmaker to test positive for the virus. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) are among the members of Congress who have tested positive in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/woutfVCppZ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Kanye West’s Associates Can’t Agree on Whether He’s Meeting Vladimir Putin

Kanye West’s various representatives appear to be at odds over whether or not the rapper-entrepreneur, now legally known as Ye, is planning on pursuing showbiz and business ventures in Russia. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Billboard reported that West was plotting a trip to Moscow this year where he wouldn’t just host a Sunday Service performance and talk business, but potentially meet with President Vladimir Putin. Ameer Sudan, a friend and associate of West’s, said he was plotting the trip with lawyer Scott Balber, who works with the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire property developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, who’s also a popular...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyer Calls New York Attorney General a ‘Sick Person’ for … Doing Her Job

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization are not happy about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his finances, and are pulling out all the stops to prevent it from moving forward. Their main argument seems to be that they would simply rather not be getting investigated. “She is a sick person who really truly has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said of James on Newsmax. “We basically today said, look, we get the court system, we get that it’s going to take a couple of years to get through...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Violence#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#Christmas Carol#French#Safeway#Democratic#Jew#Arizonans#The New York Times
Rolling Stone

More Americans Are Hospitalized With Covid Now Than at Any Other Point of the Pandemic

As Omicron sweeps through the nation, more Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. It’s a staggering milestone and a dire warning that our health care system is overtaxed weeks before we reach the variant’s predicted peak. Nearly 146,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, data from Health and Human Services showed. That’s a record and double the number from just two weeks ago. The actual number of people hospitalized with Covid is likely even higher. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from Feb. 2020 through Sept....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

GOP Senator Undermines Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘The Election Was Fair’

UPDATE (1/10): Responding to Rounds’ comments, former President Trump released a lengthy screed berating him as “crazy or just stupid.” In the statement, Trump wrote that Brown “went woke” when he claimed the election was fair. “The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive,” Trump said. (The numbers are conclusive. Biden won, and no massive fraud took place.) “The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away....
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Sky Party Pariahs: The Covid Shaming of Canada’s Most Infamous Influencers

Andreas Eskander is a YouTuber; Jerome Feujio is a boxer on Team Canada; Vanessa Sicotte is studying to be a pilot; and Julien Jalbert works in construction. They don’t know each other, but on Dec. 30 they all met at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Canada, joining a group of just over 130 others for the trip of a lifetime. The group — a mix of regular folks and a who’s who of influencers and Quebecois reality stars, including several recent contestants from the popular French dating show Occupation Double — were all members of 111 Private Club, an invitation-only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

‘Sean Thinks We Should Do This’: Insiders Reveal How Trump Relied on Hannity, Ingraham, and Other Fox News Luminaries

Fox News hosts were more influential in the White House than previously known, often acting as shadow advisors to the president in private phone calls. According to a Washington Post report, former President Donald Trump would frequently speak with Fox anchors like Sean Hannity or Judge Jeanine Pirro, who had a direct phone number to reach him in the White House residence, and then pass their recommendations on to his staff. “There were times the president would come down the next morning and say, ‘Well, Sean thinks we should do this,’ or, ‘Judge Jeanine thinks we should do this,’ ” Grisham,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

The Case of Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh, Scion to a South Carolina Political Family, Is Only Getting Weirder

If you haven’t been following daily developments of the Alexander Murdaugh saga, you could be behind by dozens of charges. The disgraced South Carolina attorney made national headlines in September, when authorities accused him of arranging his own death by hitman in an insurance scheme. The allegedly staged drive-by shooting happened just three months after Murdaugh had called 911 in a panic, saying he’d found his wife and son shot to death on their Hampton County property. Since then, a dark picture of Murdaugh’s world has developed, including nearly 50 charges that he stole money from his clients. Just this week,...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Rolling Stone

Ron Johnson Announces He’s Officially Back on His Bullshit

Proud Trump sycophant and misinformation spreader Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) praised himself as a “truth teller” after he made public his decision to run for a third term in office, breaking a promise he made in 2016 to retire after serving two terms. Perhaps the allure of an opportunity to continue lying to the American people from a position of considerable power was just too tempting to pass up. “We need the truth,” Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Abhorent’: Disability Advocates Slam CDC Director for Comments on ‘Encouraging’ Covid Deaths

Advocates for people with disabilities are voicing outrage about comments the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, made on national television insisting it was “really encouraging” that the omicron variant is predominantly killing Americans who have other health problems. The Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund posted an open letter to Walensky on Twitter on Sunday calling the director’s remarks “abhorent”: “Your words convey that the deaths of disabled people…are acceptable,” wrote executive director Susan Henderson. “Not only is this message from the head of the CDC abhorrent, it perpetuates widely and wrongly held perceptions that disabled people have a worse quality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

A Trump Golf Course’s Tax Scheme Is Costing a Local School District: Report

Former President Trump’s habit of manipulating the value of his properties in an effort to skirt taxes is causing problems for a public school district and local property owners. The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Trump’s golf club in Westchester, New York, recently negotiated with the local government to reduce its value by one third — from around $15 million to $9.5 million — in order to slash its property taxes. Trump has listed the value of Trump National Golf Club Westchester elsewhere — like on White House financial disclosure forms — as worth north of $50 million. Because the property is now...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy