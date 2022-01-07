ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

Crews battle freezing temps while tackling house fire

By B.J. Bethel, Lisa Smith
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on 10573 Sedco Drive in Union, Ky., on Friday morning.

Crews from multiple jurisdictions fought the blaze and the cold conditions, which complicated their effort to fight the fire. Fire departments brought in tanker trucks full of water because a fire hydrant across the street was frozen. While crews fought blaze, some were trying to fix the hydrant.

According to a resident of the home, the fire started at around 5 a.m. He said he was woken by a neighbor who was hitting the door and ringing the door bell because the house was on fire. Three people were inside but all made it out safely.

The owner of the house tried putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

