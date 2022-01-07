ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange readies CEO shortlist – report

By Justin Springham
 4 days ago

Orange reportedly shortlisted three candidates to replace Stephane Richard as CEO, with Reuters stating current CFO Ramon Fernandez, Verizon's CRO Frank Boulben and Christel Heydemann, head of Europe at Schneider Electric, are in the frame. The news agency...

Ramon Fernandez
