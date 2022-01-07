ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi, Exscientia sign development deal worth up to $5.2 billion

By Jaimy Lee
 4 days ago
Shares of Exscientia

EXAI,

+10.28%

jumped 14.3% in premarket trading on Friday after it announced a deal with Sanofi

SNY,

+1.19%

to develop up to 15 new oncology and immunology drug candidates using Exscientia's artificial intelligence platform. Sanofi's stock was up 0.8%. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will pay Exscientia an upfront payment of $100 million. Additional milestone payments are worth up to $5.2 billion. So far this year, Exscientia's stock is down 7.9%, while Sanofi shares are down 1.0%. The broader S&P 500

SPX,

-0.41%

is down 1.4% for the year.

MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.40% to $3,307.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $465.84 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Sanofi (SNY) Inks Deal to Develop AI-Driven Precision Medicines

Sanofi SNY has announced its entry into a collaboration and license agreement with UK-based pharmatech company, Exscientia plc EXAI, whose AI-driven platform it plans to use in order to develop up to 15 small-molecule candidates targeting oncology and immunology. With this deal, Sanofi is looking to leverage Exscientia’s AI-based capabilities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exscientia Exai#Sanofi Sny#Spx
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca’s Alexion and Neurimmune sign antibody development deal

Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment of $30m from Alexion. AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group Alexion and Neurimmune have signed an exclusive worldwide partnership and licence agreement to develop NI006, a human monoclonal antibody. The investigational therapy is presently in the Phase Ib clinical trial to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Business Journal

Beam Therapeutics inks deal with Pfizer worth up to $1.35B

Gene-editing firm Beam Therapeutics Inc. has signed a four-year deal worth up to $1.35 billion with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is paying Cambridge-based Beam (Nasdaq: BEAM) $300 million up front to develop gene therapies for three targets for rare diseases in the liver, muscle and central nervous system. Milestone payments to Beam could reach up to $1.05 billion.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bizjournals

RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acadia (Nasdaq: ACAD) is paying Stoke (Nasdaq: STOK) $60 million up front to develop RNA-based drugs for severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. Stoke is eligible for another $907 million if it meets certain milestones, plus additional royalties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
soyacincau.com

Tencent set to acquire Black Shark in deal worth almost RM2 billion

China’s largest gaming company Tencent is apparently seeking to acquire Black Shark, who make gaming-focused smartphones like the Black Shark 4. Tencent won’t just be dealing with Black Shark though, as the latter also has Xiaomi as part of their investor group and also owns around 46.4% of the gaming smartphone manufacturer. There’s been no comment from Tencent, Black Shark or Xiaomi just yet, but it’s rumoured that the deal will cost Tencent approximately CNY3 billion (~RM1.97 billion).
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.49% to $173.09 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. Johnson & Johnson closed $6.83 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pfizer announces deal worth up to $1.3 billion with Beam; Beam's stock is up 4.9%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +0.93% gained 0.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal with Beam Therapeutics Inc. worth up to $1.3 billion. Beam's stock was up 4.9% before the market opened. As part of the four-year agreement, the companies will use Beam's vivo base editing technology to develop drugs that treat rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system. Pfizer will pay Beam $300 million upfront; including milestone payments, the deal could be worth up to $1.3 billion, in addition to sales royalties for Beam if any products are brought to market. Pfizer's stock is down 5.6% so far this year, while shares of Beam have declined 11.7%. The S&P 500.
STOCKS
pacbiztimes.com

Amgen inks drug development deal worth up to $1.9B

Thousand Oaks-based Amgen has reached an agreement with Generate Biomedicines, a Massachusetts-based therapeutics company, to research, discover and create protein therapeutics, the company announced Jan. 6. According to the agreement, Amgen, one of the largest biotech companies in the world, will pay $50 million up front to fund the initial...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
bizjournals

Flagship spinout inks Amgen deal worth $50M up front, up to $1.9B later

Less than two years out of stealth, Generate Biomedicines has inked a major partnership to a maximum value of nearly $2 billion. Amgen Inc. (Nasdaq: AMGN) is paying the startup $50 million up-front for five protein therapeutics program. Each program carries with it the potential for up to $370 million in additional milestone payments, valuing the total transaction at $1.9 billion, according to a joint statement from the companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sanofi, Exscientia form research collaboration to develop cancer and immunology medicines

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) announce research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia’s AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies will collaborate to identify and select target projects, leveraging Exscientia’s personalised medicine platform, which will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
svdaily.com

Hashicorp Founders Worth $3.3 Billion

The founders of Hashicorp, a cloud platform for businesses that went public earlier this month, are collectively worth $3.3 billion. Shares in Hashicorp were up 8.6% Monday to close at $97.60. The company went public at $80 per share on December 8. Co-founder Mitchell Hashimoto holds 15,127,104 shares in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Build-A-Bear shares soar after outlook raised

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares soared 10.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the toy company raised its 2021 guidance. Build-A-Bear expects revenue in the range of $408 million to $412 million, up from the previous range of $390 million to $400 million. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $393.5 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million, also up from previous guidance in the range of $55 million to $60 million. The FactSet consensus is for $56 million. "The Company expects its fiscal 2021 results to reflect the highest profitability in its nearly 25-year history," Build-A-Bear said in a statement. The guidance update comes ahead of the company's presentation at this week's ICR Conference. Build-A-Bear stock has skyrocketed more than 355% over the last year. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 23% for the period.
STOCKS
