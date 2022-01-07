ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas abortion law returns to court today

By Victoria Balderrama
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
A federal appeals court will hear arguments over the new abortion law in Texas on Friday.

Judges at today's hearing will only hear one specific challenge to the bill and that's whether state medical licensing officials can punish doctors and nurses who perform abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Texas Senate Bill 8 has been in place since September and is the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

It allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against who violates it, with penalties starting at $10,000.

According to the Texas Tribune abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and force the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to instead send the case to a federal district court.

In December, the Supreme Court declined to block the law while challenges continue in lower courts.

The Supreme Court has not yet responded to that motion. And unless it does, the appeals hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Comments / 13

Austin Covey
4d ago

I say let them do it but make the ones who just want to uses it as their only means of birth control get a hysterectomy. it should be the last resort nd not the first choice

Reply
2
Southern Sass
4d ago

I would cover my face too if I was holding that sign

Reply(5)
8
