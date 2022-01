Health data published by Idaho is not currently showing an accurate picture of the state’s COVID infections, health officials said during a media briefing Tuesday. “The rapid increase in positive test results being received and the significant number of case investigations that need to be conducted at our local public health districts each day has resulted in our published dashboard displaying a current case incidence that may not necessarily reflect really where we are in Idaho,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, the deputy state epidemiologist.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO