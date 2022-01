A resolution to authorize Nebraska to participate in a convention of the states advanced from general file Jan. 10. LR14, introduced by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran, would be Nebraska’s application for a convention of the states authorized under the U.S. Constitution. According to the Nebraska Legislature’s website; if 34 states commit to a convention, states could propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution that would limit the size and authority of the federal government, consider fiscal restraints and consider term limits for members of Congress. Halloran said 15 state legislatures have called for such a convention. He said the nation’s nearly $30 trillion debt is evidence that the federal government is acting irresponsibly. “The federal government needs an intervention,” Halloran said. “The federal debt is spiraling out of control. America is now reaching a tipping point.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO