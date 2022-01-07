ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Traveling art exhibit will honor lynching victims in South Carolina

By Sophia Radebaugh
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvjNE_0dfMx7Be00

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson County has identified five lynching victims from its past from years ago.

Now, the county is remembering them with a traveling sculpture.

The process of bringing light to such a dark time started back in the Summer of 2020.

Naming these five lynching victims was just the beginning, the Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative (AARRI) led the way.

“There was Rubin Elrod in Piedmont, a town in Anderson County. There was Edward Sullivan in Williamston which is another town. There was Elbert Harris who was here in the city jail at the time. There was John Ladison who was out toward the lake, and there was Willis Jackson in Hoena Path,” said coordinator of AARRI, Stuart Sprague.

Since then, the organization has been honoring the victims and teaching people about the history of slavery in Anderson.

“It’s not about finger pointing or any kind of retribution or whatever. It’s simply to say, this is what happened,” Sprague said.

Now, that history lesson is about to become a piece of art.

Local artist Herman Keith, is now creating a sculpture representing the 5 victims, that will travel around the county in 2022.

“To design something that’s healing, it’s not casting blame or trying to shame any particular race or group, but just to like remember and show reverence for life,” Keith said.

Keith says he’s thrilled for everyone to see the display.

His desire is that it’s a beacon of hope.

“Think about how far we’ve come. We probably have a long way to go. I kind of live under a philosophy that everything is healing. You can’t help but heal. The world is evolving, and as we evolve, humanity is evolving,” Keith said.

The sculpture is going to be moved five times to honor those five lynching victims.

The locations have not been revealed yet.

County leaders say once the sculpture has moved five times, they will pick a location for it to stay permanently.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Sisters, ages 12 and 7, die in South Carolina house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two young sisters died early Sunday morning in a house fire in South Carolina’s Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Annabella Buress, 12, and Azriel Burress, 7, were found dead after the fire in the home was put out, The State reported. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. at […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s biggest MLK Day event going virtual again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s biggest ceremony to honor the life of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be held virtually again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The King Day at the Dome event also had to be held virtually because of the pandemic in 2021, according to the South Carolina chapter […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Government
City
Piedmont, SC
Anderson County, SC
Society
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Williamston, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Lynching#Racism#Aarri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

News13 tracks shootings — Map shows area hotspots for gun violence

News13 is tracking the shootings of 2022.  The map below displays shootings that have happened in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties. It also includes shootings in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.  Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy