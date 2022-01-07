ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business.

The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years.

The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has stolen at least $80,000.

This is a developing story.

Mark Allen
4d ago

white collar crime,shel get a slap on the wrist and house arrest. if she'd robbed a bank she'd get 15 years in a real prison

