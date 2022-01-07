Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business.

The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years.

The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has stolen at least $80,000.

This is a developing story.

