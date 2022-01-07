Ecole Saint-Landry closed Friday due to power outage

École Saint-Landry in Sunset will be closed on Friday due to a power outage.

The school says that the cancellation of classes on January 7 is due to a downed power line and transformer issue.

Messaging has been sent out to parents and guardians regarding the outage.

Students are expected to return to school on Monday.

