ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset, LA

Ecole Saint-Landry closed Friday due to power outage

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tWuY_0dfMursA00

École Saint-Landry in Sunset will be closed on Friday due to a power outage.

The school says that the cancellation of classes on January 7 is due to a downed power line and transformer issue.

Messaging has been sent out to parents and guardians regarding the outage.

Students are expected to return to school on Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

St. Landry Charter goes virtual until Thursday

St. Landry Charter School will pivot to virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday. "Due to the rising numbers in COVID cases and utilizing an abundance of caution, St. Landry Charter School will transition to virtual learning, Monday, January 10 th through Wednesday January 12 th ," a message from the school states.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy