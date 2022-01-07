ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The next big trend in mental health treatments? Psychedelic therapy.

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Magic mushrooms for your well-being? If you haven't heard about psychedelics being used as a treatment for mental health disorders, this year may change that.

While this type of treatment won't be accessible to everyone in 2022 (and will likely take a while to become widespread), experts say you should expect to hear much more about this emerging wellness trend this year and beyond.

"For a long time psychedelics have been sort of frowned upon," says Amy Morin, psychotherapist and editor-in-chief at VeryWell Mind . "We thought that they were more recreational drugs, but with a closer look, we've seen they can actually be really good treatments for things like depression, anxiety, even substance abuse issues."

Dr. Matthew W. Johnson , a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and acting director of the Johns Hopkins Center of Psychedelics and Consciousness Research, has seen a gradual increase in interest around this area since he began studying it in 2004, but says there's been a "dramatic increase in interest recently."

And in the next several years, he says, it's "only going to increase."

In their 2022 wellness trend forecast, Well+Good dubbed psychedelics as being "poised to change the course of mental health treatment." Institutions are also getting ready by opening up specialized centers to study these drugs in a mental health capacity.

Psychedelics first gained widespread popularity in the 1960s and 1970s , but went underground after being classified a Schedule 1 controlled substance by the federal government in 1970.

In 2018, best-selling author Michael Pollan helped bring psychedelics back into the nation's collective consciousness with his book, "How To Change Your Mind: What The New Science Of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, And Transcendence," where he shared his research experimenting with psychedelics.

Around the same time, psychedelics were starting to make waves in the legal realm, with voting for decriminalization and legalization taking place in different parts of the country. (Oregon legalized psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use in 2020 .)

Today, interest is ramping up at a time when many Americans are struggling with mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.

More: Will Smith, Megan Fox are praising psychedelics. What medical experts want you to know.

"It's understandable that it's taken a while to get past the stigma, but... I think within the next year, we're going to see more federal funding and less of a hesitation," Johnson says.

In 2021, even the director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins made headlines for praising psychedelics' potential as a therapeutic treatment option.

"Expect more of that flavor at the NIH, expect less risk aversion," says Johnson, saying it's shifted from being viewed as radical to a worthy avenue to explore given the promising evidence in treating depression and substance use disorders, especially in the context of a suicide and drug overdose epidemic.

"We're gonna feel more of that flavor over the next year – that this isn't crazy to explore this research, cautiously. It would actually be crazy to do nothing."

How does psychedelic therapy work?

Psychedelic therapy is more like an elevated talk therapy experience that requires special care and supervision than it is a typical psychiatric medication, Johnson explains.

"It's not just giving the drug," he says. "It involves a therapeutic relationship, where one is encouraged to dive into the experience and learn something from the experience they have on the substance and then to process it, integrate it (and) discuss it in the days afterwards."

The data suggests that the benefit actually comes from the experience someone has and their conscious reflection, he adds, unlike more traditional psychiatric medications, like antidepressants, which may make someone may feel better more automatically.

"It's not operating at the surface level... People come out with a story. 'This is what I learned about myself. This is how I view myself now, and this is how I viewed myself before,' and there's a shift there. And that's what you don't get with typical psychiatric meds."

Morin cautions there's a "difference between therapeutic use and the recreational use" of psychedelics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYt3M_0dfMuoTD00
"It's not just giving the drug... It involves a therapeutic relationship, where one is encouraged to dive into the experience and learn something from the experience..." Johnson explains. dragana991, Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Sometimes people are using certain things as club drugs and they aren't necessarily getting better or they feel like they may have a bad trip or they have an experience where maybe whatever it is they're taking is mixed in with other things," she says. "Talking to a therapist and really figuring out how you make sense of what happened while you were under the influence of a psychedelic, that's where the real therapeutic benefit comes in."

While this form of therapy might be able to help those who aren't helped by other forms of treatment, Johnson says it's important not to see this as a replacement for other methods like (antidepressant medication); it's just another "tool in the toolbox."

What kind of drugs are being looked at?

Johnson says there are some "dramatically impressive results for a number of really difficult to treat disorders" through the use of psilocybin (a compound found in "magic mushrooms”) and MDMA (also known as ecstasy or Molly).

"Results have looked really promising using psilocybin to treat cancer-related distress from only a single high-dose administration of psilocybin," he says, adding there's also work being done with major depressive disorders and addictive disorders.

"Multiple laboratories, including ours, have shown promising results that psilocybin causes large reductions in depression ," he says. "We're (also) seeing very high success rates using psilocybin to treat tobacco addiction. And there's also really promising work using it to treat alcohol addiction."

While MDMA is "a little different as a compound" Johnson explains, there is also "very promising data using it to treat PTSD."

And ketamine's psychedelic properties are "really effective for a lot of people who have treatment-resistant depression," Morin adds.

What are the risks of psychedelic therapy?

Psychedelic therapy does, of course, carry some risks, Morin says.

"One thing we know is there may be a risk for people that have a family history of psychotic disorders. If somebody has a grandparent maybe with schizophrenia, he might not want to try psychedelics, he may have a genetic predisposition for psychosis," she explains. "So they're certainly not for everybody."

Johnson adds there are also "real dangers with these compounds if they're not handled appropriately" in terms of the therapeutic relationship.

"I've been in over 100 of these psychedelic sessions, and I've supervised hundreds of them. It can be very heavy being even associated with these sessions, where surprisingly frequently the person will say it's one of the most meaningful experiences of their life," he explains. "There's an incredible responsibility being involved with that as a professional to not take advantage of that."

He worries "the professional role of the therapist can become distorted."

"The kind of notion that these experiences are so big that the normal rules don't apply – that's very dangerous. It paves the way towards sexual abuse that paves the way towards therapists potentially setting up a cult-like atmosphere to their practice."

When will psychedelic therapy start happening?

Though Oregon is on the forefront of this method, Morin says, "it will probably be another year or so until they figure out exactly how we do this."

But some parts of the U.S. are already looking toward more access.

In 2021, Detroit decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms and other places like Denver have de-prioritized enforcement of the hallucinogen.

There are people trying things out in an underground fashion too, Morin says, but she hopes this will change with regulation and accessibility.

"My hope is in the future it'll become more regulated," she adds. "And then we can have more open conversations about how to safely acquire psychedelics and how to safely take them as well."

Though the exact timeline is uncertain, Johnson hopes, depending on continued positive research, to see "MDMA and psilocybin approved for medical use within the next few years."

Meanwhile, he encourages the public to be both "skeptical and open."

"Follow the follow the data and (don't) get ahead of it, but at the same time, recognize it is an exciting development," he says. "We really have to find a balance between promise and hype. On the one hand, there is data to be very excited about psychedelics as a new paradigm within mental health treatment that can really help a lot of people that are suffering who haven't been helped by existing treatments. On the other hand, it's never going to be a treatment that helps everybody. Nothing is. And like all other treatments, there are risks and it's critical that those be addressed."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The next big trend in mental health treatments? Psychedelic therapy.

Comments / 1

Related
5280.com

Why Colorado Teens Can Refuse Mental Health Treatment—Against Their Parents’ Wishes

And what lawmakers are doing to close the loophole. Maria’s 14-year-old daughter, Anabel, started having nightmares in the fall of 2020. She had spent the previous summer living with her father who, Maria says, emotionally and physically abused the teenager. As Anabel’s sleep patterns deteriorated further that winter, Maria pleaded with her child to visit a mental health professional to discuss the abuse. Anabel refused. Maria, who asked that her family’s real names be withheld to protect her daughter’s privacy, called psychologists anyway, but none would see Anabel—not without obtaining the minor’s permission first.
COLORADO STATE
ballingerpublishing.com

Healing at Home: How Virtual Therapy is Changing Mental Health Care

Virtual therapy, or teletherapy, is changing the way that mental health practitioners deliver services to their patients. After many face-to-face services were abruptly forced to shut down due to COVID-19, mental health providers continued to care for patients by making the switch to teletherapy, which is a form of care that is conducted by video chat or phone call. At a time of global crisis, ensuring the accessibility of mental health resources remains critical for both practitioners and patients.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Daily Beast

Get Quality Mental Health Care at Home With These Top-Rated Online Therapy Platforms

Despite the greater access to mental health care and the growing destigmatization of seeking help for psychiatric disorders in our culture, finding a judgment-free therapist that you feel comfortable with is still an enduring challenge that many of us face. Whether you’re seeking cognitive behavioral therapy, help with addiction, or are just looking for someone to talk to during these unprecedented (and increasingly isolated) times, the advent of online therapy platforms has undoubtedly made it easier and, in many cases, more affordable to seek hassle-free mental health care.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Omega-3 on Mental Health

The prodromal stage of progression to psychosis may offer an opportunity for therapeutic intervention. Evidence suggests that inflammation plays a critical role during the earliest stages of schizophrenia. Some recent studies have investigated dietary interventions that might defend against inflammation. Twelve months of a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids...
MENTAL HEALTH
Good News Network

Magic Mushrooms Are Safe to Treat Mental Health Conditions, Says Another Landmark Trial

A trip to the doctor for a dose of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to new research. Small doses of the psychedelic drug psilocybin, found in magic mushrooms are not only good at easing disorders that are resistant to treatment, but they also have no short or long-term side effects in healthy people, scientists say.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Michael Pollan
US News and World Report

What Is the SAGE Test for Dementia?

The exam helps your health care provider detect potential cognitive issues. Have you ever read an unfamiliar phone number online or on a piece of paper and, without writing it down, started to dial it only to forget the last three or four digits? Such a memory lapse could be common, particularly as you age.
MENTAL HEALTH
chemistryworld.com

Mental health in science

How Zoë Ayres has used social media for advocacy and to increase visibility. When Zoë Ayres decided to share a poster exploring mental health during a PhD as part of the 2019 Twitter #RSCPoster event, she wasn’t quite sure how the online chemistry community would respond. ‘I...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Therapy#Psychedelic Drugs#Talk Therapy#In Therapy#Verywell
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism may treat COVID-19

Several recent studies have found that common drugs for depression, alcoholism, and inflammation may help treat COVID-19. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, UCSF researchers found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were much less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do Pets Really Help Our Mental Health?

Animals leave behind much more than fur on the furniture. They have a lot to teach us about life, living, and how to be happy. Dog owners were found to have fewer feelings of depression and loneliness during the pandemic lockdown. Sharing your space with a pet can help bring...
PETS
POPSUGAR

If You're a Chronic Night Owl, You Might Have Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome

Next time someone accuses you of being a night owl, here's a term to toss back at them: delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS). This is pretty much what it sounds like: your sleep schedule is "delayed," or pushed back later than most people's. You fall asleep later, you wake up later. You're still getting a full night of sleep: it just starts and ends later than everyone else. "It's a situation where you're out of sync with the outside world," said Rafael Pelayo, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Stanford Center For Sleep Sciences and Medicine. "When you're left to your own schedule, you're completely fine."
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Voices: Scandalous waiting times for children’s mental health services would not be tolerated for physical treatment

The data on waiting times unearthed by The Independent show huge disparities in the amount of time children and young people are waiting for their first appointment with mental health services. The postcode lottery means on average some children in one part of the country are seen within a week of their referral; others in a different part of the country are waiting nearly four months. Some are forced to wait nearly three years. This is scandalous and wouldn’t be tolerated if kids were waiting that long for physical health treatment, but because it’s mental health it’s somehow deemed...
KIDS
crunchbase.com

Inside PsyMed Ventures’ New $25M Fund For Psychedelics And Mental Health Startups

It started as a shared interest in the science around mental health, psychedelics and a podcast featuring like-minded people, and culminated into a venture firm focused on advancing new approaches to mental health treatments. San Francisco-based PsyMed Ventures, founded by Dina Burkitbayeva, Greg Kubin and Matias Serebrinsky in 2020, on...
MENTAL HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

347K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy