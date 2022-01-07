ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 is 'everywhere' and tests are in short supply. If you have symptoms, assume you're positive and isolate, health officials say.

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
 4 days ago
Girl takes test after getting COVID-19 symptoms on January 4. Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images
  • People with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate, health officials have said.
  • The CDC recommends people with symptoms stay at home for at least five days.
  • Omicron symptoms include runny nose, cough, headache, fever, and fatigue.

