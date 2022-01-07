ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 in custody after freeway crash, foot pursuit west of downtown

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
A man is in custody after the sheriff's office says he was involved in a crash on the interstate and tried to run away from authorities Friday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells TMJ4 News that deputies pursued him, until they caught up with him at 6th and Kilbourn near Milwaukee PD's District 1 headquarters.

The sheriff's office says no use of force was used by deputies, while Milwaukee police officers drew their weapons, as they took the man into custody.

No weapons were drawn and no injuries were reported, the office said.

The office did not say whether the suspect was being pursued on the freeway, nor where the crash happened. No other information was released.

