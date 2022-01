The major equity indexes closed lower Friday with positive internals on the NYSE and negative internals on the NASDAQ as trading volumes declined on both. Two indexes closed below their near-term support levels leaving the charts in a mix of neutral & negative near-term trends. Market breadth remains rather weak while the data has yet to suggest the recent correction has been completed, given the McClellan OB/OS levels. Yet, while the futures are indicating another negative open, the rapidity and steepness of the recent downdraft has us on the outlook for evidence that the waters have calmed, and the bulk of the storm has passed.

