ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

School choice options are changing

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFQDK_0dfMtQCS00

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a parent, or have friends or neighbors who are. Baby Boomer, Gen X, or Millennial— the K-12 school scene has changed so much since we were kids. Understanding these changes can help moms and dads guide their children to greater learning, success, and happiness. So: here are the three biggest changes affecting education in Laurinburg and across the U.S. today, and what these changes mean for your family.

First, school choice opportunities have broadened over the last generation. That means parents have more options for where to send their children to school. For example: traditional public schools have adopted more flexible enrollment policies. Charter school laws have passed in 45 states, including North Carolina. More families are aware they can choose public magnet programs, where kids receive education with a special focus, like STEM or the arts. Today, North Carolina’s students with disabilities, or whose families meet certain income guidelines, can qualify for state-run scholarships. Plus, a growing number of North Carolina families are choosing homeschooling.

A second game-changer since when we were kids is that there’s now more community support for making school choices. There are also more resources for parents to help them find schools and learning environments that meet their children’s needs. I’ve worked in K-12 education for more than 15 years; over that time, I’ve seen dozens of parent-focused organizations spring up to shine a spotlight on learning options in local communities. From helping parents find scholarships to private schools, to helping them figure out the process of transferring to public school outside of their zone, to offering bilingual application assistance, grassroots organizations are cutting the stress out of school searching.

You can visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina to find community organizations in North Carolina. Keep in mind that parents cite word-of-mouth as a key factor in what school they choose. This means you have the power to help others in Laurinburg by sharing your own school experiences.

Third, a plethora of online learning environments have developed since our school days. These online schooling options are more comprehensive and focused than the emergency remote learning that many families experienced during the pandemic. For example, middle school and high school students may enroll full-time or part-time in North Carolina Virtual Public School. Other full-time options include North Carolina Virtual Academy and North Carolina Cyber Academy. Besides official online schooling, resources like schoolhouse.world offer free support to supplement in-person learning.

All of these changes to K-12 education are reasons for hope. With more options, Laurinburg parents have more opportunities to find a free or inexpensive education personalized to their unique children.

If you are considering a new or different environment for your daughter or son for the next school year, though, the time to start evaluating your options is now. Don’t wait! Begin the school search process during National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29, 2022), when 838 schools and homeschool groups in North Carolina will be working together to raise awareness of opportunity in K-12 education. You won’t regret it, and your children will thank you.

Andrew Campanella is president of National School Choice Week and the author of The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

High hopes for the coming year

Hope is the expectation of positive results; with acknowledgement of all events and circumstances occurring in our life, city, county, state, nation and world. I have high hopes for Scotland County, Scotland County Schools, North Carolina, the United States of America and the world. Why? Because despite the many challenges we are facing with COVID-19 and fatigue, we have much more to celebrate now.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Schools have a COVID contingency plan ready if needed

LAURINBURG — In its first meeting of the new year, the Scotland County Board of Education got an update on the district’s plans for dealing with rising COVID cases. Scotland County has reported 1,081 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Board Chair Rick Singletary asked if the school system could shift immediately to remote learning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Revolutionary history surrounds us

When I set out a couple of years ago to write my first novel, a historical fantasy called Mountain Folk, I decided to set most the action during the American Revolution. It’s my favorite period in American history. After all, I’m a native North Carolinian — which means I grew up surrounded by reminders of our nation’s founding era.
POLITICS
Laurinburg Exchange

FirstHealth names Land president of southern region, administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced that longtime Richmond County resident Christy Land, MSN, R.N., has been named president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond. “FirstHealth’s leadership team and the MRH-Richmond search committee interviewed several candidates, and Christy’s commitment to MRH-Richmond and the community was paramount in...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Education
Laurinburg Exchange

Newton appointed by governor to new role

WAGRAM — Wagram resident Shannon Newton has been appointed to North Carolina Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission as a member-at-large. Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment on Friday. Newton is retired and previously worked as the Parks and Recreation director for Scotland County and as a Horticulture agent...
WAGRAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School board has COVID contingency plans in place

LAURINBURG — At Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, school officials said there is a contingency plan in place if COVID rates force a return to virtual school. Right now, the district is following guidelines from the local health department and CDC. But Superintendent Takeda LeGrand...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

MLK celebration goes virtual

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance has moved its annual MLK Unity Service online. Monday morning, the group announced in an email that, due to “the surge of COVID cases and with a desire to ensure the safety of all, we have decided to worship virtually only.”
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Bilingual Education#Charter Schools#Private Schools
Laurinburg Exchange

Taking on the greediness of the NCHSAA

This is long overdue, for which we apologize — to State Sen. Tom McInnis, mostly. It’s been quite some time since McInnis helped lead a charge to investigate the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Earlier this week, he spoke at length with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on the subject — and you can read more on it today in Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s story.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School closures were too risky

When the news broke on January 3 that one of North Carolina’s largest school districts, Cumberland County, was considering a shift to virtual instruction in response to rising case counts of the Omicron variant, I felt my stomach lurch. Again? I asked myself. Are we really going to make...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

New laws went into effect Jan. 1

A new year ushers in new laws in North Carolina. Here are the laws that took effect on Jan. 1. — Senate Bill 473, Enhance Local Government Transparency, bans public officials from gaining financially from their position. They can be charged with a felony if they do so. The law also prohibits public officials who serve on nonprofit boards from voting to award contracts to those organizations.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Laurinburg Exchange

Truck Driver Training Program in Scotland County a joint effort

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be bringing new career training opportunities to Scotland County this spring with its own truck driver training program. The College, Scotland County Commissioners and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority (SERAA) have been working closely together for over a year to identify a place to house the program. This month, the three parties agreed upon a land transfer that would give RichmondCC property near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to house the truck driver program.
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Town plans to fight loss of its charter

EAST LAURINBURG — The new East Laurinburg Town Council remains hopeful gthat losing its charter can be staved off before the state-imposed deadline of June 30. During a meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Gail Chavis emphatically stated she and the Town Council would do everything possible to avoid having the town charter removed.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Hospital amends its visitation policy

LAURINBURG — With the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, Scotland Memorial Hospital has amended its visitation policy effective immediately. In general, the hospital’s visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The updated visitation policy is as follows:. — Inpatients: One visitor is allowed at a...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy