It’s back! We are looking forward to seeing all our friends and listeners again for a "Ton of Pasta"!. Winter is here, but so far (with a few exceptions) we have been pretty lucky with very mild temps, and very little snow, but of course that will eventually change. Before long, the harsh conditions will arrive here in our area, and people will need help from our community. With that in mind, mark your calendars for our annual “Ton of Pasta” drive.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO